What's new

Swedish PM says integration of immigrants has failed, fueled gang crime

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,155
-5
981
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
1652915068691.png

Cars are seen set on fire in Rosengard district, following Quran burnings that caused riots in several Swedish towns over the Easter weekend, in Malmo, Sweden April 17, 2022. Picture taken April 17, 2022. Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Sweden has failed to integrate the vast numbers of immigrants it has taken in over the past two decades, leading to parallel societies and gang violence, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday, as she launched a series of initiatives to combat organised crime.

Many Swedes were shocked earlier this month after violent riots left more than 100 police injured. The violence erupted after a Swedish-Danish politician burned the Quran at a rally and sought to hold more in several immigrant-dominated neighborhoods. read more


Andersson blamed criminals and said both Islamism and right-wing extremism had been allowed to fester in Sweden, in unusually frank and self-critical comments.

"Segregation has been allowed to go so far that we have parallel societies in Sweden. We live in the same country but in completely different realities," Andersson told a news conference.

The number of people in Sweden born abroad has doubled in the last two decades to 2 million, or a fifth of the population. Andersson's Social Democrats have been in power for 28 of the last 40 years, including the last eight.


Andersson said she wanted to introduce local youth crime boards where social services and police could collaborate. She also proposed tools to make sure that youths stayed in schools and off the streets without the consent of parents.

"Integration has been too poor at the same time as we have had a large immigration. Society has been too weak, resources for the police and social services have been too weak," she said.


Sweden, which holds a general election later this year, has radically tightened its immigration policies since taking in more people per capita than any other European Union country during the migration crisis in 2015. It now has one of the bloc's most restrictive policies.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International has been critical of Sweden's tightening of policies, claiming it is causing human suffering and making integration even harder for immigrants.

www.reuters.com

Swedish PM says integration of immigrants has failed, fueled gang crime

Sweden has failed to integrate the vast numbers of immigrants it has taken in over the past two decades, leading to parallel societies and gang violence, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday, as she launched a series of initiatives to combat organised crime.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Nothing new, time for all Western countries to arrest and deport these "religion of peace lovers" and ban migration from Muslim countries.

They can find heaven in their Muslim countries which are obviously better than Western countries.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
4,010
0
6,138
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Vanguard One said:
Nothing new, time for all Western countries to arrest and deport these "religion of peace lovers" and ban migration from Muslim countries.

They can find heaven in their Muslim countries which are obviously better than Western countries.
Click to expand...
Sure, would you also ask your Govt not to invade their countries as well ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Sweden ends neutrality, joins Finland in seeking NATO berth
Replies
5
Views
168
SilentEagle
SilentEagle
Q
Swedish PM rejects referendum on possible NATO membership
2
Replies
19
Views
556
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Vanguard One
Finland's leaders call for NATO membership 'without delay', Russia warns it will 'inflict serious damage'
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
104
Views
2K
SilentEagle
SilentEagle
Vanguard One
Indian police officer accused of raping girl who reported gang rape
Replies
1
Views
151
HttpError
HttpError
aziqbal
Russia Is Driving Sweden and Finland Closer to NATO
Replies
3
Views
297
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom