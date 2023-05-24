Tests of the NEMO container on Trossbåt in 2018. Source: Swedish Armed Forces
Swedish Marines Get Shipboard Mortars
The Swedish Marines (Amfibiebataljonen) are set to receive a new capability through the acquisition of vessels with integrated heavy mortars - but the project is already hit by delays and shrinking numbers.
Robin Häggblom 23 May 2023
The Swedish Marines are made up of two battalions, and currently, a major program to modernize the force is underway. This Amfbat 2030-program looks at the capabilities of the units as a whole, with the stated goal being to increase lethality and mobility for the littoral units. One of the key capability requirements has been the ability to fight from their organic vessels, without the need to disembark.
Up until now this has manifested itself in heavier and more accurate direct fire support abilities for the CB 90 landing craft which constitute the mainstay of the force, but now an order for an indirect fire solution has been placed with Swedish boatyard Swede Ship Marine AB. This calls for eight “seaborne artillery platforms with stabilised mortars” able to fire while the unit is on the move, and the boat is to have sensors able to also provide firing solutions for direct fire in the self-defence role.
The Swedish Navy first launched a similar program back in the late 90’s with the idea of using the ubiquitous CB 90 as the platform paired with the Patria twin 120 mm AMOS-turret, a project which eventually led to the larger Stridsbåt 2010 being designed for the purpose. The vessel was however canceled while still on the drawing board in 2009. Swede Ship Marine has however delivered similar solutions to the United Arab Emirates in the form of their 24 m landing craft fitted with Patria-built 120 mm mortar turrets. The single-barrel 120 mm NEMO turret does seem the most likely candidate for the Swedish order, and it has been tested by the Swedish Navy back in 2018. In that case the container-mounted NEMO-variant was employed aboard a Swedish Trossbåt-class transport.
It is notable that the project has already been hit by delays and been shrunk by a third. Last year the plan was for twelve vessels to be delivered between 2025 and 2030, preceded by two training systems in 2024 and 2025. This has now been adjusted to just eight vessels delivered starting in 2027 and finishing in 2028. Similarly, the training systems are also delayed two years to 2026 and 2027. No reason is given in the press release.
Swede Ship Marine has a long history and is no stranger to the Swedish Navy. In recent years the Swedish naval shipbuilding has however largely been consolidated under Saab, with the company acquiring both the independent Dockstavarvet boatyard as well as the Kockums-yards from German shipbuilding giant TKMS. As such, the decision to buy the mortar vessels from one of the few remaining small and mid-sized Swedish yards is an important win for the company which is able to successfully guard its position as a supplier of naval vessels in the 20-30 meter class to the Swedish Navy.
