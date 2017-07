The Dual Position Accessory Mount from Spuhr could be a nice addition to any .50 BMG machine gun with an Aimpoint MPS. You can easily switch from 1x to the 3x or 6x magnifiers.In case you’ve never seen the Aimpoint MPS – they are rare – it’s a massive red dot sight for heavy machine guns and similar guns. Very nice if you’re on a boat or a tank, as long as you don’t have to carry it.The general idea is that the device can be used in both positions. Our device can with a camera take overview photos when mounted on top of the spotting scope or it can be folded down to take detailed photos through the scope. With a magnifier, it can be used as an observation device on top of the sight, and it can be folded down to provide magnification through the sight.The mount itself consists of very few parts and can be mounted on either the top of a picatinny rail or on the side of the main optic. It could also be delivered with customer made mounts suitable for their optics and needs. As shown below it could for example be used together with the Aimpoint MPS.