Swedish Archer self-propelled guns and CV 90 combat vehicles with trained crews to reach Ukraine this Summer

Swedish-made Archer self-propelled howitzers together with trained crews of gunners will arrive in Ukraine during the summer of 2023. In addition, Ukrainian crews are completing training on CV 90 combat vehicles with Swedish instructors.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
https://go.ezodn.com/ads/charity/pr.../villagebookbuilders.org/donate/&ffid=1&co=PK
BAE Systems Archer 155mm self-propelled howitzer (Picture source: Army Recognition)
https://go.ezodn.com/ads/charity/pr...medium=da&utm_campaign=quake&ffid=1&co=PK
Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Oleksiy Reznikov, gave this information during a joint briefing with the Minister of Defense of Sweden, Paul Jönsson, and the Minister of Civil Defense of Sweden, Karl-Oscar Bolin.
Let us recall that, according to information published by the Swedish financial newspaper "Dagens industri" on March 16, 2023, the Swedish government will give Ukraine eight Archer 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzers and 10 Leopard 2 Stridsvagn 122 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), a Swedish version of the German-made Leopard 2A5 MBT.
The Archer is a 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer developed by BAE Systems AB, a Swedish subsidiary of BAE Systems PLC, a British multinational defense, security, and aerospace company. The Archer artillery system is based on a Volvo A30D 6x6 articulated all-terrain truck chassis and is designed to provide rapid and accurate artillery support for modern military forces.
The main armament of the Archer is a 155mm/L52 caliber gun, which can fire a variety of ammunition types, including high explosive (HE), smoke, illumination, and precision-guided projectiles. The system has an impressive maximum firing range of up to 60 km (37 miles) with rocket-assisted projectiles and can fire up to 8-9 rounds per minute for up to 3 minutes in multiple-round simultaneous impact (MRSI) mode.
The Archer howitzer features an advanced fire control system, GPS and inertial navigation systems, and an automated ammunition handling system, allowing for high accuracy and rapid target acquisition. The crew of 3-4 people can operate the system from inside the climate-controlled cabin or remotely, providing enhanced survivability and flexibility in various combat scenarios.
One of the key advantages of the Archer system is its excellent mobility and rapid response capability. It can be set up to fire within 30 seconds and can displace to a new firing position within 20 seconds, making it difficult for the enemy to target. This system has been adopted by the Swedish and Norwegian armed forces, and it is also being considered by other countries seeking to modernize their artillery capabilities.
Swedish army CV9040 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (Picture source: Wikimedia)
Even before the March 16, 2023 announcement, the Swedish Ministry of Defense on January 19, 2023, had announced a new military aid for Ukraine including the donation of CV90 tracked armored IFVs and Archer self-propelled howitzers. It was the third and largest military aid package from Sweden.
The package included a procurement cooperation scheme, instructions to the Swedish Armed Forces to prepare the transfer of the Archer Artillery System, and the largest defense equipment package to date. This includes recoilless rifles with ammunition, anti-tank weapons, assault rifles, mine clearance equipment, Combat Vehicle 90 (CV90) with ammunition, and light anti-armor weapon Robot 57 (NLAW), worth around €385 billion.
The CV90 (Combat Vehicle 90) is a family of tracked armored Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) developed and manufactured by the Swedish company BAE Systems Hägglunds. The CV90 is designed to be a highly mobile and well-protected vehicle that can be used in a variety of roles, including reconnaissance, infantry fighting, and support.
The CV9040 is a variant of the CV90 IFV family. It is an upgraded version of the CV9035 and features improved armor, a more powerful engine, and additional equipment.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
https://go.ezodn.com/ads/charity/pr.../villagebookbuilders.org/donate/&ffid=1&co=PK
BAE Systems Archer 155mm self-propelled howitzer (Picture source: Army Recognition)
https://go.ezodn.com/ads/charity/pr...medium=da&utm_campaign=quake&ffid=1&co=PK
Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Oleksiy Reznikov, gave this information during a joint briefing with the Minister of Defense of Sweden, Paul Jönsson, and the Minister of Civil Defense of Sweden, Karl-Oscar Bolin.
Let us recall that, according to information published by the Swedish financial newspaper "Dagens industri" on March 16, 2023, the Swedish government will give Ukraine eight Archer 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzers and 10 Leopard 2 Stridsvagn 122 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), a Swedish version of the German-made Leopard 2A5 MBT.
The Archer is a 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer developed by BAE Systems AB, a Swedish subsidiary of BAE Systems PLC, a British multinational defense, security, and aerospace company. The Archer artillery system is based on a Volvo A30D 6x6 articulated all-terrain truck chassis and is designed to provide rapid and accurate artillery support for modern military forces.
The main armament of the Archer is a 155mm/L52 caliber gun, which can fire a variety of ammunition types, including high explosive (HE), smoke, illumination, and precision-guided projectiles. The system has an impressive maximum firing range of up to 60 km (37 miles) with rocket-assisted projectiles and can fire up to 8-9 rounds per minute for up to 3 minutes in multiple-round simultaneous impact (MRSI) mode.
The Archer howitzer features an advanced fire control system, GPS and inertial navigation systems, and an automated ammunition handling system, allowing for high accuracy and rapid target acquisition. The crew of 3-4 people can operate the system from inside the climate-controlled cabin or remotely, providing enhanced survivability and flexibility in various combat scenarios.
One of the key advantages of the Archer system is its excellent mobility and rapid response capability. It can be set up to fire within 30 seconds and can displace to a new firing position within 20 seconds, making it difficult for the enemy to target. This system has been adopted by the Swedish and Norwegian armed forces, and it is also being considered by other countries seeking to modernize their artillery capabilities.
Swedish army CV9040 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (Picture source: Wikimedia)
Even before the March 16, 2023 announcement, the Swedish Ministry of Defense on January 19, 2023, had announced a new military aid for Ukraine including the donation of CV90 tracked armored IFVs and Archer self-propelled howitzers. It was the third and largest military aid package from Sweden.
The package included a procurement cooperation scheme, instructions to the Swedish Armed Forces to prepare the transfer of the Archer Artillery System, and the largest defense equipment package to date. This includes recoilless rifles with ammunition, anti-tank weapons, assault rifles, mine clearance equipment, Combat Vehicle 90 (CV90) with ammunition, and light anti-armor weapon Robot 57 (NLAW), worth around €385 billion.
The CV90 (Combat Vehicle 90) is a family of tracked armored Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) developed and manufactured by the Swedish company BAE Systems Hägglunds. The CV90 is designed to be a highly mobile and well-protected vehicle that can be used in a variety of roles, including reconnaissance, infantry fighting, and support.
The CV9040 is a variant of the CV90 IFV family. It is an upgraded version of the CV9035 and features improved armor, a more powerful engine, and additional equipment.
Swedish Archer self-propelled guns and CV 90 combat vehicles with trained crews to reach Ukraine this Summer | Defense News May 2023 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2023 | Archive News year
Swedish Archer self-propelled guns and CV 90 combat vehicles with trained crews to reach Ukraine this Summer
www.armyrecognition.com