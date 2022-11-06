What's new

Sweden’s New SIGINT Ship “Artemis” Begins Sea Trials

HSwMS Artemis at sea trials (Saab photo)

Sweden’s New SIGINT Ship “Artemis” Begins Sea Trials​

On November 02, 2022, Saab and the Swedish Armed forces announced that the country's future SIGINT ship "Artemis" has begun the sea trials in Karlskrona, a port in southern Sweden.​

Naval News Staff 03 Nov 2022
HSwMS Artemis will be Sweden’s new platform for signal intelligence (SIGINT) and information gathering at sea. It will replace HMS Orion, which has been in service since 1984.

The first steel cutting of the new intelligence ship took place in March 2018 followed by the keel-laying only three months later. She was launched in PGZ Stocznia Wojenna in Gdynia, Poland on April 17, 2019. The project was delayed in March 2021 due to the economic difficulties of the Polish shipyard.

The future HSwMS Artemis will be 74 metres long and it will have a displacement of 2,200 tons. Saab pointed out that the capabilities of the new ship is better than its predecessor.

The new ship is longer, taller, and wider than its predecessor. Above all, however, it is more advanced in every respect.

Saab
Artemis will continue to be managed by Saab and is undergoing trials at the Kockums shipyard in Karlskrona. After the test and trial phase, it will be delivered to FMV – Foersvarets materielverk (the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration) and then handed over to the Navy and Armed Forces.

Sweden's new SIGINT ship "Artemis" begins sea trials - Naval News

On November 02, 2022, Saab announced that the country's future SIGINT ship "Artemis" has begun the sea trials in Karlskrona, Sweden.
