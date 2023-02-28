Sweden to supply Ukraine with 10 Stridsvagn 122 tanks - MIM-23 Hawk IRIS-T air defense systems | Defense News February 2023 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2023 | Archive News year Swedish government will supply 10 Stridsvagn 122 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), a Swedish version of the German-made Leopard 2A5, as well as MIM-23 Hawk and IRIS-T air defense systems in collaboration with other European countries.

According to a statement published by the Swedish government on February 24, 2023, Sweden will supply 10 Stridsvagn 122 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), a Swedish version of the German-made Leopard 2A5, as well as MIM-23 Hawk and IRIS-T air defense systems in collaboration with other European countries.On January 26, 2023, the Army Recognition editorial team reported that Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson announced that Sweden does not exclude sending Stridsvagn 122 Main Battle Tank to Ukraine. The Stridsvagn 122 is a Swedish version of the Leopard 2 tank family, which is a further development of the German-made Leopard 2A5 but fitted with a new fire control system and a new armor package offering more protection against ballistic threats.In terms of combat vehicles, Sweden has already taken the decision to deliver Ukraine with 50 CV90 tracked armored IFVs (Infantry Fighting Vehicles) and an undisclosed number of Archer 155mm truck-mounted self-propelled howitzers.On February 24, 2023, the Swedish government allocated a new financial aid of €47 million to Ukraine. The support package is financed by an existing framework in the development assistance budget and amounts to €47 million. It is divided between €20 million allocated to humanitarian operations and €27 million for a dedicated energy fund for Ukraine.Stridsvagn 122 (Strv 122) is a Swedish main battle tank based on the German Leopard 2A5 featuring improving components such as command and control systems, fire-control systems, as well as reinforced armor. The front of the hull, as well as the turret, are fitted with a 3rd generation of composite armor to increase protection against anti-tank guided missiles and Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs).The armament of the Stridsvagn 122 includes one 120 mm Rheinmetall L44 smoothbore tank gun, one 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and one 7.62mm machine gun mounted on the commander cupola. The tank is powered by an MTU MB 873 Ka-501 liquid-cooled V-12 Twin-turbo diesel engine developing 1,479 hp at 2,600 rpm. It can run at a maximum road speed of 68 km/h with a maximum cruising range of 550 km.The HAWK (Homing All the Way Killer) MIM-23 is an all-weather low to medium-altitude ground-to-air missile system developed and designed by the American Defence Company Raytheon. The HAWK semi-active radar seeking medium-range SAM system commenced development in 1952 with the US Army awarding a full-scale development contract to Raytheon for the missile in July 1954.The latest generation of Hawk missiles has an effective firing range of 45 km and an altitude of up to 20,000 m.The Iris-T is a family of air defense missile systems developed by the German company Diehl Defense using an advanced version of the IRIS-T, an air-to-air guided missile that entered into service with the German Air Force in December 2005.