Sweden shuts down Islamabad embassy over security concerns

Embassy states that it is unable to answer any questions regarding the reopening of its services


The Embassy of Sweden in Islamabad has announced its closure to visitors due to the ongoing security situation in the city. In a notice on its website, the embassy explained that the Migration Section is currently unable to handle any requests and that documents cannot be sent to consulates, Gerry’s, or home addresses.

This decision has been taken in the interest of the safety of the embassy’s staff members and applicants.

The embassy also stated that it is unable to answer any questions regarding the reopening of its services. Those who have questions about their case are advised to contact the Migration Agency for assistance.

The closure of the embassy has caused inconvenience to many students in Pakistan who were in the process of applying to Swedish universities. These students have already invested time and money in meeting academic requirements and preparing their applications. The Pakistan embassy in Sweden tweeted about the situation, expressing their hope that the students will be able to apply for visas soon.

They emphasized the importance of education in the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Sweden, and the role that students play in bridging the two countries.

In light of the closure, it is important for students and other applicants to stay up-to-date with any changes to the situation. The safety and security of embassy staff members and applicants remain the top priority. As such, it is recommended that those with inquiries contact the Migration Agency for further guidance and assistance.

It is because of the Quran burning incident. There is a credible threat. Precautionary measure.
 
Is it the true reason?

Heard some rumors that there was some internal Swedish investigation into some things within the embassy.
That’s the reason provided by FO. Whatever is happening inside the embassy I’m not privy to.
 
its not shut down its asked visitors to send docs via parcel service .

2nd why these stupids burn holy book and then play victim ?
 

