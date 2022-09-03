Sweden Orders 4,600 Thermal Weapon Sights from Leonardo DRS​

Sweden Orders 4,600 Thermal Weapon Sights from Leonardo DRSPosted 14 hours ago in Daily News, MIL/LE, News, Thermal by Eric B with 0 Comments
Photo: Leonardo DRS
In a contract worth around $50 million, Leonardo DRS, Inc. will deliver thermal weapon sights to the Swedish Ministry of Defense. The order is for more than 4,600 thermal weapon sights, including the Individual Weapon Sight (IWS) and Individual Weapon Sight – Long Range (IWS-LR) variants.
Photo: Leonardo DRS
The Individual Weapon Sight (IWS) is based on Leonardo DRS’ 17 µm thermal sensor technology, with 640 x 480 Uncooled VOx, 17 μm sensors. The IWS clip-on is designed to function as a night vision system when mounted in front of a day vision optic sight. However, the design allows the thermal sights to be used both as a stand-alone or as a hand-held thermal imager.
Below: IWS family offers stand-alone and clip-on solutions for acquiring targets day or night, in smoke or fog.
Photo: Leonardo DRS
Here is the press release from Leonardo DRS:
ARLINGTON, Va.– Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) announced today that it has received contracts to provide its advanced thermal weapon sights for the Swedish Ministry of Defense (MOD). The firm-fixed-price contracts are worth approximately $50 million.
The DRS Electro-Optical Infrared Systems (EOIS) business will provide more than 4,600 thermal weapon sights including Individual Weapon Sight (IWS) and Individual Weapon Sight- Long Range (IWSLR) variants. The DRS EOIS production team in Melbourne FL, delivered over 1100 weapons sights to the Swedish Ministry of Defense within 30 days of contract receipt.
The IWS family provides the ability to acquire targets day or night and in smoke or fog and gives the operator both stand-alone and clip-on options. This significantly increases survivability and lethality on the battlefield. The IWS was designed for small arms, shoulder fire weapons and light machine guns, while the IWSLR was designed for heavy machine guns and Sniper applications.
“This contract represents the start of a relationship in providing our thermal weapon sights to the Swedish Ministry of Defense to increase protection and effectiveness of their dismounted forces,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of the DRS Electro-Optical Infrared Systems business. “We are proud that this important U.S. ally continues to recognize the strength and commitment we put behind our industry-leading EOIR products from demonstration and testing to rapid delivery,” he said.
The contracts were awarded to DRS partner Leonardo GmbH in Germany as the prime contractor. Through multiple orders, the Swedish MOD ordered more than 3100 individual thermal weapon sights and 1,500 long-range thermal weapon sights.
The DRS EOIS business is part of the advanced sensing and computing segment, which has an extensive installed base across the U.S. military. Sensing technology is a key strategic focus for DRS as the company brings together its world-leading sensing and laser technologies for the U.S military and allied militaries around the world.
Soldiers from the Swedish Home Guard and a U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) patrol an area during a bilateral exercise in Sweden, November 26, 2020. The Home Guard is part of the Swedish Armed Forces and comprises nearly half of the Swedish Armed Forces’ body of personnel who are designed to operate across the entire conflict scale from providing peacetime assistance to society in times of crisis, to armed struggle in wartime. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt)
You can find more details about the thermal sights here: Individual Weapon Sights (IWS), where you can also find a data sheet with advanced technical details.
