Sweden Orders 4,600 Thermal Weapon Sights from Leonardo DRS​

The DRS Electro-Optical Infrared Systems (EOIS) business will provide more than 4,600 thermal weapon sights including Individual Weapon Sight (IWS) and Individual Weapon Sight- Long Range (IWSLR) variants. The DRS EOIS production team in Melbourne FL, delivered over 1100 weapons sights to the Swedish Ministry of Defense within 30 days of contract receipt.

The IWS family provides the ability to acquire targets day or night and in smoke or fog and gives the operator both stand-alone and clip-on options. This significantly increases survivability and lethality on the battlefield. The IWS was designed for small arms, shoulder fire weapons and light machine guns, while the IWSLR was designed for heavy machine guns and Sniper applications.

“This contract represents the start of a relationship in providing our thermal weapon sights to the Swedish Ministry of Defense to increase protection and effectiveness of their dismounted forces,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of the DRS Electro-Optical Infrared Systems business. “We are proud that this important U.S. ally continues to recognize the strength and commitment we put behind our industry-leading EOIR products from demonstration and testing to rapid delivery,” he said.