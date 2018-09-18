Sweden keen to invest in Bangladesh’s clean energy

DHAKA, March 15, 2021 (BSS) – Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation Per Olsson Fridh today said his country wants toinvest in Bangladesh’s energy sector particularly in the clean energy.He expressed the interest when he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.“We want to invest in Bangladesh’s energy sector particularly in clean energy,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted the Swedish minister as saying at a press briefing after the meeting.Congratulating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for Bangladesh’s remarkable development under her dynamic leadership, Olsson Fridh said Sweden will continue its support to Bangladesh in its development efforts, Karim told newsmen.Olsson Fridh has appreciated the partnership with Bangladesh on the issue of climate change.Regarding Bangladesh’s readymade garments, he said that Sweden and Bangladesh have already been doing business to this end for mutual interests.Stressing the need for taking more measures to ensure empowerment of women, the Swedish minister said that his country needs more women in the labour sector.Talking about corona pandemic, Olsson Fridh lauded the Prime Minister for the way her government tackled the situation successfully in Bangladesh.He also said, “Bangladesh Premier has a very brave vision”.When the Swedish Minister wanted to know about Bangladesh’s development, the Prime Minister said, the priority of her government is to develop infrastructure alongside developing the economic, healthcare and educationsectors.The Prime Minister continued that her government has also prioritised ensuring food security for all.She also apprised the Swedish minister of her government’s social safety net programmes.Regarding primary education, the Prime Minister said Bangladesh has already achieved almost cent recent enrolment at primary level and in some cases girls’ enrolment is higher than boys.Sheikh Hasina said that her government is promoting women empowerment through ensuring participation of the women in every sector.In this regard, she said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had ensured women empowerment in Bangladesh through enacting laws.Referring to the government’s steps of establishing 100 special economic zones in the country, the Prime Minister has said that the government is also giving emphasis on setting up argo-processing industry in the country.About tackle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said that all including officials of the administration, members of the armed forces, police, BGB as well as leaders and activists of her party are engaged in tackling the Coronavirus pandemic.Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde were present.