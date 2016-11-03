Sweden: Far-right activists burn copy of Quran, plan more stunts

This incident happened day before yesterday....yesterday passed off peacefully without any untoward incident.

This is the way Muslims should react...that is it's better for them to just ignore( or protest peacefully).

Last week's burning of a swedish city has brought so much bad name to muslims across the world...people from different european countries have started burning the quran in support of freedom of speech ..the more you react violently,the more the right wing groups win the sympathy.

Compare this how hindus reacted to a Muslim calling Kali maa sexy..a canadian muslim named armin nawabi posted an obscene pic of kali maa on his twitter and called her sexy.

99 percent hindus dont even know abt that matter and 1 percent hindus who know about it just ignored it...they didnt go around burning muslims houses and shops...they didnt damaged public property...