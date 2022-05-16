What's new

Sweden ends neutrality, joins Finland in seeking NATO berth

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,151
-4
970
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
Sweden's prime minister announced on Monday that Sweden will join Finland in seeking NATO membership in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a historic shift that comes after more than 200 years of military nonalignment in the Nordic country.

The move, which is likely to upset the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, came after neighbouring Finland announced Sunday that it too would seek to join the 30-country military alliance.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson called it "a historic change in our country's security policy" as she addressed lawmakers in the Swedish capital.

1652738882074.png

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm. (AP)

"We will inform NATO that we want to become a member of the alliance," she said. "Sweden needs formal security guarantees that come with membership in NATO."

Andersson adding that Sweden was acting together with Finland, whose government announced on Sunday it would seek to to join the alliance.

The announcement came after a debate in the Riksdagen, or parliament, earlier Monday showed that there is a huge support for joining NATO. Out of Sweden's eight parties, only two smaller left-leaning parties opposed it.

On Sunday, the Swedish Social Democrats broke with the party's long-standing position that Sweden must remain nonaligned, paving the way for a clear majority for NATO membership in the parliament.

Public opinion in both Nordic countries was firmly against joining NATO before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, but support for NATO membership surged quickly in both nations after that.

"The Swedish government's intent is to apply for NATO membership. A historic day for Sweden," Foreign Minister Ann Linde wrote on

Twitter. "With a broad support from political parties in the parliament, the conclusion is that Sweden will stand stronger together with allies in NATO."

1652738920374.png

FILE - Finland's President Sauli Niinisto makes a point during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP)

Once a regional military power, Sweden has avoided military alliances since the end of the Napoleonic Wars. Like Finland it remained neutral throughout the Cold War, but formed closer relations with NATO after the 1991 Soviet collapse.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the governments in Finland and Sweden responded by swiftly initiating discussions across political parties about NATO membership and reaching out the US, Britain, Germany and other NATO countries for their support.

The Kremlin, however, has repeatedly warned the move would have destabilising consequences for security in Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow "does not have a problem" with Sweden or Finland as they apply for NATO membership, but that "the expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will of course give rise to our reaction in response."

In Helsinki, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that there is "very significant" support in the Congress and that he expects swift ratification. He said he hoped a vote could be held before the August recess.

In the Swedish Parliament, only the small Left and Green parties objected to seeking NATO membership.

1652738964379.png

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. (AP)

Andersson said Sweden would refuse nuclear weapons or permanent NATO bases on its soil — similar conditions as neighbouring Norway and Denmark insisted on when the alliance was formed after World War II.

Though NATO officials have expressed hopes for a quick ratification process, all 30 current NATO members must agree to let Finland and

Sweden in the door. Turkey voiced some objections last week, accusing the two countries of supporting Kurdish militants and others whom Turkey considers to be terrorists.

Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist told public broadcaster SVT that a Swedish delegation would be sent to Ankara to discuss the issue.

www.9news.com.au

Sweden ends neutrality, joins Finland in seeking NATO berth

www.9news.com.au www.9news.com.au
 
PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
3,121
15
4,740
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Finland to deploy six F/A-18 Hornets to Exercise Luftförsvarsövning 22​


The Swedish Air Force's LFÖ 22 will witness the participation of around 2,500 personnel.

Finnish
F/A-18 Hornet and three Swedish JAS 39 Gripens. Credit: Finnish Air Force.


Around 80 airmen and seven aircraft from the Finnish Air Force are set to participate in the Swedish Air Force’s exercise, Luftförsvarsövning 22 (LFÖ 22).

The exercise will take place in southern and central Sweden from 18 to 25 May.

Among the seven Finnish Air Force’s aircraft are six F/A-18 Hornet multi-role combat aircraft and one Pilatus PC-12NG multipurpose liaison aircraft.

The Finnish F/A-18 Hornet detachment is assigned to Lapland Air Command, which is responsible for the protection of northern Finland’s airspace.

The exercise will also involve the participation of the Finnish Air Force’s fighter controllers and liaison officers.

It will allow the Finnish Air Force to plan and execute various air and base operations along with improving control and reporting centre capabilities in coordination with the Swedish Air Force.

During the exercise, the F/A-18 Hornet detachment, along with the Swedish Air Force’s JAS 39 Gripen fighter aircraft, will operate from the Såtenäs Air Base in Sweden to carry out air operations of the defending forces.

Lapland Air Command F/A-18 Hornet detachment commander major Markus Paukkeri said: “In the Luftförsvarsövning 22 exercise, we will operate as part of the Swedish air defence.

“In addition to air operations, we will train receiving host nation support from the Skaraborg Air Wing and integrating into the functions of Såtenäs Air Base.”

The Finnish Air Force’s participation in the exercise has been approved by the Finnish Ministry of Defence under the international training and exercise activity for this year.

The two nations have been coordinating with each other for various exercises since 2016, to strengthen the security in the Baltic Sea region and enhance the defence capabilities of the forces.

www.airforce-technology.com

Finland to deploy six F/A-18 Hornets to Exercise Luftförsvarsövning 22

Around 80 airmen and seven aircraft from the Finnish Air Force are set to participate in the Swedish Air Force's exercise, Luftförsvarsövning 22 (LFÖ 22).
www.airforce-technology.com www.airforce-technology.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Finland's leaders call for NATO membership 'without delay', Russia warns it will 'inflict serious damage'
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
104
Views
2K
SilentEagle
SilentEagle
beijingwalker
Russia threatens nukes for US, UK, Finland if NATO expands
Replies
6
Views
199
BHAN85
BHAN85
Hamartia Antidote
Amid Russian Military Ops In Ukraine, Finland PM Says Country Ready To Join NATO If It Comes To National Security
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Abid123
Abid123
Q
Swedish PM rejects referendum on possible NATO membership
2
Replies
19
Views
547
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
aziqbal
Russia Is Driving Sweden and Finland Closer to NATO
Replies
3
Views
292
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom