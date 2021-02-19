Sweden commits to future GlobalEye buy

Sweden will procure the Saab GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) platform to replace its ageing Saab 340 Erieyes, the country’s defence minister disclosed on 16 February.
For the first time, Sweden has committed itself to a future procurement of the Saab GlobalEye AEW&C platform. (Saab)
Speaking during a Saab media briefing on Finland’s HX fighter replacement programme, Peter Hultqvist, committed the Swedish Air Force (SwAF) to the GlobalEye for the first time, while noting opportunities for Finland should the Finnish Air Force (FinAF) select the platform alongside the Gripen E.
“There has been no formal Swedish decision on GlobalEye procurement, but that should be taken as our intent,” Hultqvist said. “GlobalEye is a very interesting alternative, and a Swedish product. In a formal way, we are not there yet.”
The minister’s comments came some four weeks after he laid out his government’s defence plans as part of a wider increase in national defence spending by more than 40% between 2021–25. In January, Hultqvist highlighted SwAF plans to replace its two Saab 340 Erieye platforms that have been in service since 2004. At that time, no details for a possible replacement were disclosed, though it was considered highly likely that it would be based on the GlobalEye that features the latest Erieye Extended Range radar technology.
