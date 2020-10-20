Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

F-22Raptor
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden on Tuesday banned on security grounds the use of telecom equipment from China's Huawei and ZTE (000063.SZ) in its 5G network ahead of a spectrum auction scheduled for next month, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chinese suppliers.
Telecoms regulator PTS said here the decision followed advice from the country's armed forces and security service, which described China as "one of the biggest threats against Sweden".
European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks, following diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied being a national security risk.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...i-zte-from-upcoming-5g-networks-idUSKBN2750VZ
