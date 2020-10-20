What's new

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from 5G, calls China biggest threat

U

Uncensored

BANNED

New Recruit

Mar 30, 2020
84
0
84
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1604540452796.png

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, attendees wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk past a booth from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. The Swedish telecom regulator said Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020 is banning Chinese tech companies Huawei and ZTE from building new high-speed wireless networks after a senior security official called China one of the country’s biggest threats. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)


Sweden is banning Chinese tech companies Huawei and ZTE from building new high-speed wireless networks after a top security official called China one of the country’s biggest threats.

The Swedish telecom regulator said Tuesday that four wireless carriers bidding for frequencies in an upcoming spectrum auction for the new 5G networks must not use equipment from Huawei or ZTE.

Wireless carriers that plan to use existing telecommunications infrastructure for 5G networks must also rip out any existing gear from Huawei or ZTE, the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority said.

The agency said the conditions were based on assessments by the Swedish military and security service. Huawei said it was “surprised and disappointed” by the rules.

Sweden is the latest country to prohibit Huawei from playing a role in building 5G networks and its decision is likely to add to tensions between the Chinese government and Western powers. U.S. officials have waged an intense lobbying campaign in Europe to persuade allies to shun the company, saying Huawei could be compelled by China’s communist rulers to facilitate cyberespionage. The company has consistently denied the accusations.

The ban means more opportunities for Huawei’s main rivals, Swedish company Ericsson and Finland’s Nokia.

New 5G networks, which are expected to usher in a wave of innovation such as smart factories and remote surgery, are considered critical infrastructure. Klas Friberg, the head of Sweden’s domestic security service, known as SAPO, said Tuesday that foreign powers have intensified their intelligence activity in recent years so 5G networks should be built in a secure way from the start.

“China is one of the biggest threats to Sweden,” Friberg said. “The Chinese state is conducting cyber espionage to promote its own economic development and develop its military capabilities. This is done through extensive intelligence gathering and theft of technology, research and development. This is what we must consider when building the 5G network of the future.”

Huawei denied it was a security risk.

“Huawei has never caused even the slightest shred of threat to Swedish cyber security and never will,” it said. “Excluding Huawei will not make Swedish 5G networks any more secure. Rather, competition and innovation will be severely hindered.

___

For all of AP’s tech coverage, visit https://apnews.com/apf-technology

www.khon2.com

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from 5G, calls China biggest threat

Sweden is banning Chinese tech companies Huawei and ZTE from building new high-speed wireless networks after a top security official called China one of the country’s biggest threats. The Swe…
www.khon2.com www.khon2.com
 
R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
248
0
326
Country
China
Location
China
I like that westerners destroy all the values they preach.

I think China should ban IKEA as well, because I think IKEA will steal the privacy of Chinese people, you know, IKEA has a lot of beds, and Chinese people often have sex on the beds.
:rofl: :rofl: :rofl:
 
B

bshifter

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2019
113
0
155
Country
China
Location
Djibouti
redtom said:
I like that westerners destroy all the values they preach.

I think China should ban IKEA as well, because I think IKEA will steal the privacy of Chinese people, you know, IKEA has a lot of beds, and Chinese people often have sex on the beds.
:rofl: :rofl: :rofl:
Click to expand...
Just break their neck like we did to some rich countries as well. If the Swedes do not believe it just ask Norway, South Korea, Australia, Canada. They will tell the poor Swedes how China crippled their economy. Now that the global economy is suffering due to Covid banning IKEA will be like receiving a KO punch from Muhammad Ali.
 
dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
3,560
11
3,985
Country
United States
Location
United States
bshifter said:
Just break their neck like we did to some rich countries as well. If the Swedes do not believe it just ask Norway, South Korea, Australia, Canada. They will tell the poor Swedes how China crippled their economy. Now that the global economy is suffering due to Covid banning IKEA will be like receiving a KO punch from Muhammad Ali.
Click to expand...
:lol:

 
Rollno21

Rollno21

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 27, 2017
3,341
-34
2,302
Country
India
Location
India
redtom said:
I like that westerners destroy all the values they preach.

I think China should ban IKEA as well, because I think IKEA will steal the privacy of Chinese people, you know, IKEA has a lot of beds, and Chinese people often have sex on the beds.
:rofl: :rofl: :rofl:
Click to expand...
Do the Chinese have any privacy,you must be high on something
 
GriffinsRule

GriffinsRule

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2015
2,162
4
2,980
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I don't think its got as much to do with security concerns for a country like Sweden viz-a-viz China, but since its an EU member state, and all other NATO countries are banning Chinese firms, they have to do the same more or less, the way intel sharing is being done within NATO and allied countries.
Second, they are probably using this as an opportunity to keep their own firms like Nokia and Ericson competitive, so if they can eliminate the Chinese from the market, it makes total sense for them to do that. China in the meanwhile can do without the Swedish market, which cant be that large anyways.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from 5G, calls China biggest threat
Replies
3
Views
189
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top