Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from 5G, calls China biggest threat

I don't think its got as much to do with security concerns for a country like Sweden viz-a-viz China, but since its an EU member state, and all other NATO countries are banning Chinese firms, they have to do the same more or less, the way intel sharing is being done within NATO and allied countries.

Second, they are probably using this as an opportunity to keep their own firms like Nokia and Ericson competitive, so if they can eliminate the Chinese from the market, it makes total sense for them to do that. China in the meanwhile can do without the Swedish market, which cant be that large anyways.