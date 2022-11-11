‘Swati’s continued absence from Senate’s special committee can lead to speculations’

FIA’s briefing​

Committee chief Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri says Swati has failed to appear despite invitations extended by four senatorsThis was expressed by Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, the chair of the special senate committee formed to probe the leaked video of the fellow senator.The special committee, comprising 14 members, held its second meeting on the matter on Friday.Senator Azam Swati was requested to attend the meeting but he failed to show.Calling out his absence, the committee’s convener Haideri, said, “We had requested Azam Swati to attend the meeting and present his evidence to substantiate the allegations he had leveled.”Haideri said that four Senators had reached out to Swati and extended an invitation to attend, but all in vain.The convener expressed concern on what may happen if the victim fails to appear before the committee.He went on to say that Swati’s absence could open doors for speculations, and questions would also be raised about the authenticity of the matter.“If Swati backs off then several things will come to surface,” he stated suggestively.“The purpose of the special committee is to hear from Senator Azam Swati and assist him by all means, but it is highly unfortunate that he did not attend the first meeting as well,” Haideri said, expressing fears that the committee may have to wait further to hear from Swati.In order to create more conducive environment, he said deliberations had been held to further strengthen the committee.During its meeting on Friday, the committee received a briefing from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over the video, with officials terming it as fake.“There are two videos. One is available in market, while other is available on web. The second one seems to be Indian.”The Special Committee was constituted by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to investigate the matter, and Senator Mohsin Aziz from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was elected to represent Senator Azam Swati in the Special Committee.Moreover, the committee has been directed to submit a report within 30 days.However, the committee directed the DG FIA to further probe the alleged video.The third session of the Special Committee will be held on 15th November.