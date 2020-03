Swathes of people form huge queues at China's border as they wait to enter the country to AVOID coronavirus

New pictures purport to large crowds waiting at a checkpoint in Shenzhen

They were reportedly waiting to enter mainland China through Hong Kong

Affluent Chinese have swarmed to rent private jets to fly home in the crisis

Hong Kong airport reported its busiest day on record for private jet activity

More people have died in Europe than in China since the outbreak started

