What's new

Swat Motorway Phase - II

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,685
51
72,810
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, Swat MW Phase-II approved by NEC:

INP

July 19, 2020


Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (NEC) has accorded approval to two very vital projects for the province including Khyber Pass Economic Corridor and Swat Motorway Phase-II.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are thankful to the Federal Government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for approving these two very important projects for the province.

Mahmood Khan said Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project will be constructed with financial support of the World Bank that would cost an estimated amount of 460 million dollars.

The Chief Minister said under Swat Motorway project, a four-lane-80 kilometers Motorway will be constructed from Chakdara to Fateh Pur.
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
5,791
1
5,523
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Great develop pakistan. I just wish we have airports in nothern side and if we manage to lower our aur air ticket. It will really boost our tourism inside pakistan.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,685
51
72,810
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
According to him all tunnels 2, 3, 4, and 5 are now complete structurally and concrete layers for the road are being laid. It has also been experienced that the area is extremely prone to landslides so there has been further changes to design with this area to be covered by open tunnels.



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus Swat Motorway Project P-II: CDWP clears PC-1 of land acquisition Infrastructure & Development 3
ghazi52 M-16, Swat Motorway To Be Extended To Bagh Dheri On BOT Basis Infrastructure & Development 5
Kabira KP govt to extend Swat Motorway to Maidan; Chitral to promote tourism Infrastructure & Development 0
Kabira Murad Saeed announces to extend Swat motorway to Kalam Infrastructure & Development 23
ghazi52 Swat Motorway to be inaugurated next month Infrastructure & Development 12
ghazi52 K-P CM wants Swat Motorway completed by December Infrastructure & Development 3
ghazi52 50 KM Section of Swat Motorway Inaugurated today Infrastructure & Development 5
ghazi52 Swat Motorway (M1 Karnal Sher Khan Interchange to Chakdara ) .. 81 KM Infrastructure & Development 177
Kabira Swat Motorway to strengthen CPEC in KP: Khattak CPEC 2
saiyan0321 ‘Game-changing’ Swat Motorway inaugurated Infrastructure & Development 17

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top