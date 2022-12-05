Swat Jirga vows to continue its struggle against militancy​

December 05, 2022Swat Qaumi Jirga has announced it will continue its struggle for peace and stability in the region and vowed that terrorism will not be accepted in any form and shape in the region.A grand Jirga was held in this regard at Wadoodia Hall in Saidu Sharif on Sunday which was attended by political leaders, party workers, and local elders from Swat, Dir Upper and Lower as well as Malakand and Shangla.The Jirga also issued a statement saying that terrorism will not be tolerated in the region and all-out support would be rendered to law enforcement agencies as well as district administration in order to establish lasting peace."If any one tries to bring terrorists to Swat or Malakand Division like the past, then the local residents would take to the streets against it and any step would be taken to get rid of this menace," read the statement."We also welcome Swat Motorway Phase II but it is not logical to destroy agriculture land and fruit orchards for this. The motorway should be constructed on barren land and its construction on agricultural lands would not be allowed," he said.The Jirga also said that the end of special status of Malakand Division under article 247 is unconstitutional because 85% of businesses in the region have been badly impacted due to terrorism and flooding.It demanded of the government to stay away from imposing taxes in the region and reinstate the special area status for the region.The Jirga also called on the provincial government to not take private properties by force in the name of developing tourism zones and if needed they should be acquired on lease."We also reject the taking away of shamilat land under the pretext of Survey of Pakistan and said that the land should be transferred in the name of its owners," added the statement. The Jirga passed several resolutions condemning the attack at MPA Sardar Hussain Babek and Faisal Zeb's homes.The Jirga also demanded expulsion of Special Assistant to CM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.