What's new

Swat Jirga vows to continue its struggle against militancy

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
87,179
96
142,165
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,.

Swat Jirga vows to continue its struggle against militancy​

All-out support to be rendered to law enforcement agencies and district administration to establish lasting peace

December 05, 2022

SWAT: Swat Qaumi Jirga has announced it will continue its struggle for peace and stability in the region and vowed that terrorism will not be accepted in any form and shape in the region.

A grand Jirga was held in this regard at Wadoodia Hall in Saidu Sharif on Sunday which was attended by political leaders, party workers, and local elders from Swat, Dir Upper and Lower as well as Malakand and Shangla.

The Jirga also issued a statement saying that terrorism will not be tolerated in the region and all-out support would be rendered to law enforcement agencies as well as district administration in order to establish lasting peace.

“If any one tries to bring terrorists to Swat or Malakand Division like the past, then the local residents would take to the streets against it and any step would be taken to get rid of this menace,” read the statement.

“We also welcome Swat Motorway Phase II but it is not logical to destroy agriculture land and fruit orchards for this. The motorway should be constructed on barren land and its construction on agricultural lands would not be allowed,” he said.

The Jirga also said that the end of special status of Malakand Division under article 247 is unconstitutional because 85% of businesses in the region have been badly impacted due to terrorism and flooding.

It demanded of the government to stay away from imposing taxes in the region and reinstate the special area status for the region.

The Jirga also called on the provincial government to not take private properties by force in the name of developing tourism zones and if needed they should be acquired on lease.

“We also reject the taking away of shamilat land under the pretext of Survey of Pakistan and said that the land should be transferred in the name of its owners,” added the statement. The Jirga passed several resolutions condemning the attack at MPA Sardar Hussain Babek and Faisal Zeb’s homes.

The Jirga also demanded expulsion of Special Assistant to CM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

Published in The Express Tribune, December 5th, 2022.


tribune.com.pk

Swat Jirga vows to continue its struggle against militancy | The Express Tribune

All-out support to be rendered to law enforcement agencies and district administration to establish lasting peace
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zibago
Qaumi Jirga vows to keep guard over peace in Swat
Replies
0
Views
196
Zibago
Zibago
Xestan
  • Article
KP Police chief denies presence of terrorists in Swat
Replies
1
Views
233
Xestan
Xestan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
TTP ‘check-post’ set up in Swat: report
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
126
Views
8K
hussain0216
hussain0216
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Swat school-van attack act of personal vengeance, says KP IG
Replies
0
Views
215
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
JackTheRipper
Fear and despair grip Pakistan’s Swat as TTP foothold increases
Replies
4
Views
606
خره مينه لګته وي
خره مينه لګته وي

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom