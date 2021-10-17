What's new

Swap Kashmir for Holy Sikh places in Pakistan

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
How about India and Pakistan swap Indian Kashmir valley for important Holy Sikh places in Pakistan

Gurudwara Janam Asthan Sahib, Nankana Sahib

Located approximately 65kms from Lahore, Gurudwara Janam Asthan Sahib is one of the most revered places for Sikhs from all over the world. Previously known as Rai-Bhoi-Di-Talwandi, the town was renamed Nankana Sahib after Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, who was born there.

Gurudwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur

Considered one of the holiest sites of the Sikhs, Gurudwara Darbar Sahib is built on the holy and historic site where Guru Nanak settled after his missionary work. He preached for 18 years here, and breathed his last. Located in Kartarpur in the Narowal district of Punjab in Pakistan, it is one of the most important sites of Sikhism along with the Golden Temple and Janam Asthan Sahib.

Gurudwara Dera Sahib, Lahore

Built at the site of the martyrdom of the 5th Sikh Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, this gurudwara is located just outside the walled city of Lahore. It is a part of an ensemble of historical monuments in Lahore, along with the Lahore Fort, Ranjit Singh’s Samadhi, Badshahi Mosque, Hazuri Bagh and the Roshnai Gate.


ummarz

May 31, 2020
No thanks!

A territory swap for Kashmir just doesn't make sense. The problem with Kashmir is that the local population wants nothing to do with India, and feel unjustly treated when their territory was signed away with the article 370 to India, without their consent while they wanted to be with Pakistan.

We can't just swap around territories without the consent of the local population. Who are we to say which country they should now be part of. Let the people decide.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
ummarz said:
No thanks!

A territory swap for Kashmir just doesn't make sense. The problem with Kashmir is that the local population wants nothing to do with India, and feel unjustly treated when their territory was signed away with the article 370 to India, without their consent while they wanted to be with Pakistan.

We can't just swap around territories without the consent of the local population. Who are we to say which country they should now be part of. Let the people decide.
I understand that Kashmiris want to join Pakistan but these places are close to the border. We are not talking about some places in KPK or Baluchistan. Swapping Kashmir for these places would be a win-win for both India and Pakistan.
 
Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
SuvarnaTeja said:
I understand that Kashmiris want to join Pakistan but these places are close to the border. We are not talking about some places in KPK or Baluchistan. Swapping Kashmir for these places would be a win-win for both India and Pakistan.
Swap Hindu majority regions of Pak too I say
 
PakSword

Dec 6, 2015
SuvarnaTeja said:
I understand that Kashmiris want to join Pakistan
We still don't know for sure.. However, it's expected outcome of an impartial referendum.

Many Pakistanis just want Kashmiris to be given the right of self determination. If they want a separate state, they are most welcome.

India could have solved this problem by negotiating with Pakistan to give them complete freedom with both countries' nationals allowed a visa free entry for tourism. If this was done in the early years, India and Pakistan wouldn't have to spend much on their defense budget (I am certain about Pakistan, India might still have to, due to China).

However, Kashmiris wouldn't have any hate for Indians, same as Pakistanis.. and the region would have progressed.

Indian policy makers are fools.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Sainthood 101 said:
Swap Hindu majority regions of Pak too I say
Yes I agree. Hindu/Sikh majority and holy places could be swapped for Muslim majority places or any Muslim sacred places. There needs to a political solution and it can only happen with swapping of lands to demonstrate that the deal was win-win for both countries.
 
Neurath

Sep 19, 2020
Sainthood 101 said:
Swap Hindu majority regions of Pak too I say
Swapping Hindu majority regions may cut off access to parts of Indus Delta and coal reserves in Thar. Hindus from the Hindu Majority regions are fairly patriotic. I once visited the Thar Coal Power Project and saw hundreds of Hindus employed in different sectors. Turns out they were happy with their position in Pakistan and said that it had improved drastically in recent years.
 
kingQamaR

Sep 14, 2017
this Pakistani Pagan sites for Muslim Kashmiris freedom is fine by us if the Kashmiris agree to this. Sikhs belong to Hindus not with our Republic just get out
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
PakSword said:
We still don't know for sure.. However, it's expected outcome of an impartial referendum.

Many Pakistanis just want Kashmiris to be given the right of self determination. If they want a separate state, they are most welcome.

India could have solved this problem by negotiating with Pakistan to give them complete freedom with both countries' nationals allowed a visa free entry for tourism. If this was done in the early years, India and Pakistan wouldn't have to spend much on their defense budget (I am certain about Pakistan, India might still have to, due to China).

However, Kashmiris wouldn't have any hate for Indians, same as Pakistanis.. and the region would have progressed.

Indian policy makers are fools.
Any Indian politician talking about plebiscite in Kashmir is writing their own death sentence. The only way giving Kashmir to Pakistan will work is by swapping land & holy places in return so that the politicians can sell it as a good deal to the Indian public and not seem as selling out to Pakistan. If Pakistan is serious about getting Kashmir then it should put thoughts around a land swap offer on the table. India did a land swap deal with Bangladesh (favorable to Bangladesh under Modi's leadership). So it is very much possible to do something similar with Pakistan as well.

The question is what is Pakistan willing to offer to India for gaining Kashmir?
Neurath said:
Swapping Hindu majority regions may cut off access to parts of Indus Delta and coal reserves in Thar. Hindus from the Hindu Majority regions are fairly patriotic. I once visited the Thar Coal Power Project and saw hundreds of Hindus employed in different sectors. Turns out they were happy with their position in Pakistan and said that it had improved drastically in recent years.
If they are happy then there is no reason to swap it.
 
Jf-17 block 3

Sep 10, 2020
Never!
Kashmir is ours so are these sites.
Dehli is ours too so is babri masjid and Taj Mahal.
India will once again come under Muslim rule and we’ll once again rule from Afghanistan to Myanmar INSHAALLAH!
 
WinterFangs

Oct 22, 2019
kingQamaR said:
this Pakistani Pagan sites for Muslim Kashmiris freedom is fine by us if the Kashmiris agree to this. Sikhs belong to Hindus not with our Republic just get out
So patriotic Pakistani Sikhs should get out, same for Hindus? theres some in Pakistan’s armed forces and some who have give their lives for Pakistan. Not even 1mm of Pakistan is worth a swap. Kashmiris want to be part of Pakistan but why should Pakistan compromise their people and land Who have lived here since the start of Pakistan’s creation. every person of colour and religion is a part of Pakistan.
 
