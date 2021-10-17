Swap Kashmir for Holy Sikh places in Pakistan

How about India and Pakistan swap Indian Kashmir valley for important Holy Sikh places in PakistanLocated approximately 65kms from Lahore, Gurudwara Janam Asthan Sahib is one of the most revered places for Sikhs from all over the world. Previously known as Rai-Bhoi-Di-Talwandi, the town was renamed Nankana Sahib after Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, who was born there.Considered one of the holiest sites of the Sikhs, Gurudwara Darbar Sahib is built on the holy and historic site where Guru Nanak settled after his missionary work. He preached for 18 years here, and breathed his last. Located in Kartarpur in the Narowal district of Punjab in Pakistan, it is one of the most important sites of Sikhism along with the Golden Temple and Janam Asthan Sahib.Built at the site of the martyrdom of the 5th Sikh Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, this gurudwara is located just outside the walled city of Lahore. It is a part of an ensemble of historical monuments in Lahore, along with the Lahore Fort, Ranjit Singh’s Samadhi, Badshahi Mosque, Hazuri Bagh and the Roshnai Gate.