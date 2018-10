Swamy Ji's entry is probably the worst nightmare come true for opposition and seculars.



This man is highly educated, Can speak in 6 languages fluently including English.

Had immeasurable grasp of Vedas and has been doing public service for 2 decades all over South India.



BUT that's not the most important part of what makes Swamy Paripoornanda the single most dangerous person for the Secular brigade.



He is an ST (Scheduled Tribe).

He is from a strata that is consider even lower to Dalits, meaning, if he files a case against a Dalit, that Dalit is more or less done for. In essence he is the quintessential Dalit who is as hindutva as they come.



Now in South BJP has 2 exemplary leaders, young, Savvy, pakka Hindutvas who wear their Dalit identity on their sleeve.



One is Swamy Parippornananda and the other is Karnataka legislator Sreeramulu.



Watch out for these 2 young guns, they are destined to change the face of Indian politics.

Click to expand...