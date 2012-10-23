Swahili Thread

Introduction

Swahili Arabic Meaning hatari خطر Danger. Also the title of a 1962 movie starring John Wayne, set in Africa. Safari سفر Travel. Also: trip mahali محل Place vitabu كتاب Book msumari مسمار Nail kata قطع Cut, chop habari خبر news huru حر free dhamiri ضمير conscience kamusi قاموس dictionary baridi بارد cold samahani سامحني forgive me, excuse me rafiki رفيق companion, friend tafadhali تفضل please furahi فرح happy

Time

Swahili Arabic Meaning asubuhi صبح morning dakika دقيقة minute saa ساعة hour wakati وقت time alasri العصر late afternoon magharibi المغرب sunset alfajiri الفجر dawn karne قرن century

Swahili Arabic Meaning alkhamisi الخميس Thursday ijumaa الجمعة Friday

Animal Names

Swahili Arabic Meaning Tausi طاوس Peacock, being non-native to Africa, it took the Arabic name, which in turn took it from Persian.

Numbers

Swahili Arabic Meaning nusu نص Half. The proper classical Arabic word is نصف nisf. In many present day dialects it is "nus", like in Swahili. robo ربع Quarter sita ستة 6 saba سبعة 7 tisa تسعة 9 ishrini عشرين 20 thalathini ثلاثين 30 arubaini أربعين 40 hamsini خمسين 50 sitini ستين 60 sabini سبعين 70 thamanini ثمانين 80 tisini تسعين 90 mia مئة 100. The middle letter in classical Arabic is Hamza, however, in present day dialects, like Swahili, it is a Y sound. elfu ألف 1000

Friends - introducing Ki-Swahili language and its close proximity to Arabic.Swahili is a pidgin language spoken across 8 countries: Tanzania + Zanzibar, Comores (Al Qamar), Kenya, Uganda, Northern Mozambique, Eastern Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Burundi, and lastly Oman (Yes, Oman is the link to Swahili).Traders using monsoon winds have been going up/down the east african coast towards Yemen, Oman and then onto to Iran/India. We had Shirazi, Omani arabs come thru and establish settlements which then made inroads into the heart of central africa. Swahili started to form as lingua franca bridge between bantu languages and arabic. It is a defacto trading language and most widely spoken language in subsaharan africa.It used to be written in Arabic script right into mid 1960's but then latin alphabet was introduced.Swahili is a language that fuses African Bantu with Arabic. Arab sailors and traders have established links and ties with East Africa for centuries, their language strongly merged with the local language to produce a creole derivative.The word Swahili itself is derived from Arabicwhich is plural formeaningThis article gives some examples of Arabic words still in today's Swahili.Here are some words.The terms for time are strongly influenced by Arabic. Many of it taken by the prayer times of Islam.The Swahili names for the first five days of the week all start with Juma, then the order of the day of the week, Saturday being the first day of the week. Jumaa is derived from the Arabic word جمعة which means Friday, as well as "week. Only two days of the week got the Arabic names:Animal names are all native African Bantu (e.g. simba lion). However, there are a few exceptions.The number system is also heavily Arabic, although not exclusively so.