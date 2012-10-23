Swahili Thread

Friends - introducing Ki-Swahili language and its close proximity to Arabic.
Swahili is a pidgin language spoken across 8 countries: Tanzania + Zanzibar, Comores (Al Qamar), Kenya, Uganda, Northern Mozambique, Eastern Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Burundi, and lastly Oman (Yes, Oman is the link to Swahili).
Traders using monsoon winds have been going up/down the east african coast towards Yemen, Oman and then onto to Iran/India. We had Shirazi, Omani arabs come thru and establish settlements which then made inroads into the heart of central africa. Swahili started to form as lingua franca bridge between bantu languages and arabic. It is a defacto trading language and most widely spoken language in subsaharan africa.
It used to be written in Arabic script right into mid 1960's but then latin alphabet was introduced.
Introduction
Swahili is a language that fuses African Bantu with Arabic. Arab sailors and traders have established links and ties with East Africa for centuries, their language strongly merged with the local language to produce a creole derivative.
The word Swahili itself is derived from Arabic Sawahili سواحلي which is plural for ساحل meaning [Language] of the Coast.
This article gives some examples of Arabic words still in today's Swahili.
Here are some words.
Time
The terms for time are strongly influenced by Arabic. Many of it taken by the prayer times of Islam.
The Swahili names for the first five days of the week all start with Juma, then the order of the day of the week, Saturday being the first day of the week. Jumaa is derived from the Arabic word جمعة which means Friday, as well as "week. Only two days of the week got the Arabic names:
Animal Names
Animal names are all native African Bantu (e.g. simba lion). However, there are a few exceptions.
Numbers
The number system is also heavily Arabic, although not exclusively so.
Swahili is a pidgin language spoken across 8 countries: Tanzania + Zanzibar, Comores (Al Qamar), Kenya, Uganda, Northern Mozambique, Eastern Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Burundi, and lastly Oman (Yes, Oman is the link to Swahili).
Traders using monsoon winds have been going up/down the east african coast towards Yemen, Oman and then onto to Iran/India. We had Shirazi, Omani arabs come thru and establish settlements which then made inroads into the heart of central africa. Swahili started to form as lingua franca bridge between bantu languages and arabic. It is a defacto trading language and most widely spoken language in subsaharan africa.
It used to be written in Arabic script right into mid 1960's but then latin alphabet was introduced.
Introduction
Swahili is a language that fuses African Bantu with Arabic. Arab sailors and traders have established links and ties with East Africa for centuries, their language strongly merged with the local language to produce a creole derivative.
The word Swahili itself is derived from Arabic Sawahili سواحلي which is plural for ساحل meaning [Language] of the Coast.
This article gives some examples of Arabic words still in today's Swahili.
Here are some words.
|Swahili
|Arabic
|Meaning
|hatari
|خطر
|Danger. Also the title of a 1962 movie starring John Wayne, set in Africa.
|Safari
|سفر
|Travel. Also: trip
|mahali
|محل
|Place
|vitabu
|كتاب
|Book
|msumari
|مسمار
|Nail
|kata
|قطع
|Cut, chop
|habari
|خبر
|news
|huru
|حر
|free
|dhamiri
|ضمير
|conscience
|kamusi
|قاموس
|dictionary
|baridi
|بارد
|cold
|samahani
|سامحني
|forgive me, excuse me
|rafiki
|رفيق
|companion, friend
|tafadhali
|تفضل
|please
|furahi
|فرح
|happy
The terms for time are strongly influenced by Arabic. Many of it taken by the prayer times of Islam.
|Swahili
|Arabic
|Meaning
|asubuhi
|صبح
|morning
|dakika
|دقيقة
|minute
|saa
|ساعة
|hour
|wakati
|وقت
|time
|alasri
|العصر
|late afternoon
|magharibi
|المغرب
|sunset
|alfajiri
|الفجر
|dawn
|karne
|قرن
|century
|Swahili
|Arabic
|Meaning
|alkhamisi
|الخميس
|Thursday
|ijumaa
|الجمعة
|Friday
Animal names are all native African Bantu (e.g. simba lion). However, there are a few exceptions.
|Swahili
|Arabic
|Meaning
|Tausi
|طاوس
|Peacock, being non-native to Africa, it took the Arabic name, which in turn took it from Persian.
Numbers
The number system is also heavily Arabic, although not exclusively so.
|Swahili
|Arabic
|Meaning
|nusu
|نص
|Half. The proper classical Arabic word is نصف nisf. In many present day dialects it is "nus", like in Swahili.
|robo
|ربع
|Quarter
|sita
|ستة
|6
|saba
|سبعة
|7
|tisa
|تسعة
|9
|ishrini
|عشرين
|20
|thalathini
|ثلاثين
|30
|arubaini
|أربعين
|40
|hamsini
|خمسين
|50
|sitini
|ستين
|60
|sabini
|سبعين
|70
|thamanini
|ثمانين
|80
|tisini
|تسعين
|90
|mia
|مئة
|100. The middle letter in classical Arabic is Hamza, however, in present day dialects, like Swahili, it is a Y sound.
|elfu
|ألف
|1000