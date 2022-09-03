Suzuki to invest $4 billion on 2 new plants in India, PM Modi lays foundation stone

Suzuki Motor Corporation to invest Rs30,000cr in new manufacturing infrastructure in India Suzuki Motor Corporation to invest Rs30,000cr in new manufacturing infrastructure in India

The kitty will see Rs 10,000 crore being utilised for the Battery Electric Vehicle manufacturing at Hansalpur.The Kharkhoda plant is spread over 900 acres of land will be the biggest investment made by an auto-maker in India. The new facility in the first phase is expected to roll out 2,50,000 units by 2025 and scalable up to 10 lakh units by 2030.The Rs 10,000 cr investment at Suzuki’s plant in Gujarat is backed by the government’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and is likely to see vehicles and vehicles and batteries being produced for the requirements of Maruti Suzuki as well as Toyota, Suzuki’s alliance partner for the Indian market.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's overall plan is to focus on driving heavy indigenization of green technology and components as it wants to mainstream its upcoming electric car range by 2025 both in pricing and volumes.President of Suzuki Motor Corp Toshihiro Suzuki speaking at the event in Gandhinagar said that Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation will set up a new global research and development company in India. The new company will be wholly owned by Suzuki Japan and would help Suzuki strengthen its R&D competitiveness and capabilities not only for India but also for global markets, Suzuki said.