Suzuki to invest $4 billion on 2 new plants in India, PM Modi lays foundation stone

Jul 19, 2022
1662202719700.png

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s planned twin facilities – a battery manufacturing unit at Hansalpur in Gujarat and a vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana will totally attract an investment of Rs 30,000 crore. Out of this kitty, Rs 20,000 crore will be invested for the Kharkhoda plant where ICE & EV manufacturing would take place.

The kitty will see Rs 10,000 crore being utilised for the Battery Electric Vehicle manufacturing at Hansalpur.

The Kharkhoda plant is spread over 900 acres of land will be the biggest investment made by an auto-maker in India. The new facility in the first phase is expected to roll out 2,50,000 units by 2025 and scalable up to 10 lakh units by 2030.

The Rs 10,000 cr investment at Suzuki’s plant in Gujarat is backed by the government’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and is likely to see vehicles and vehicles and batteries being produced for the requirements of Maruti Suzuki as well as Toyota, Suzuki’s alliance partner for the Indian market.
1662202798148.png


Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's overall plan is to focus on driving heavy indigenization of green technology and components as it wants to mainstream its upcoming electric car range by 2025 both in pricing and volumes.

President of Suzuki Motor Corp Toshihiro Suzuki speaking at the event in Gandhinagar said that Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation will set up a new global research and development company in India. The new company will be wholly owned by Suzuki Japan and would help Suzuki strengthen its R&D competitiveness and capabilities not only for India but also for global markets, Suzuki said.
Suzuki Motor Corporation to invest Rs30,000cr in new manufacturing infrastructure in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation to invest Rs30,000cr in new manufacturing infrastructure in India
Jul 19, 2022
Japan's Suzuki drives deeper into India with global R&D unit​

1662203016654.png

GANDHINAGAR, India, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) will set up a global research and development company in India, its president said on Sunday, pushing deeper into a market that is set to become an electric vehicle (EV) hub for the Japanese carmaker.

The new company, a wholly owned unit of Suzuki Japan, will strengthen the carmaker's R&D competitiveness and capabilities in India and other global markets, Toshihiro Suzuki told an event in Gandhinagar, the capital of western Gujarat state.

"India has become one of the most important countries for Suzuki Group," he said, adding that Suzuki would keep investing heavily in the country.

Suzuki, which already builds combustion engine cars in India for its local unit Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) and for export, will in 2025 start producing EVs at its factory in Gujarat. It is also setting up a separate plant in the state to build batteries for EVs starting 2026.

The Japanese carmaker has said it will spend more than 104 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) on its electrification plans in India, making it one of Suzuki's biggest battery and EV investments globally. It has already invested 650 billion rupees in the country.

"India plays a significant role as a global automobile production hub in Suzuki Group," Suzuki said.

Suzuki also has a joint venture with Japan's Denso Corp (6902.T) and Toshiba Corp (6502.T) to build lithium-ion batteries for hybrid cars for local use and exports.

Suzuki is the majority-owner of Maruti, which dominates India's car market with its small, low-cost vehicles. But the company faces growing competition as buyers shift to bigger cars such as sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) and regulators demand safer and greener cars, increasing costs.

India is also pushing carmakers to build more electric cars by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said EVs are starting "a silent revolution in the country" and that his government was acting to boost demand and supply of these clean vehicles.

"This silent revolution is set to bring major changes," he told Sunday's event, which marked 40 years of Suzuki's partnership with Maruti.

Modi laid the foundation stones of two major projects - Suzuki's EV battery manufacturing facility in Gujarat and Maruti's car-making facility in the northern state of Haryana.

Electrification is seen as a challenge for Maruti that wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol, and not just EVs, which it expects to launch only in 2025.
Japan's Suzuki drives deeper into India with global R&D unit

Suzuki Motor Corp will set up a global research and development company in India, its president said on Sunday, pushing deeper into a market that is set to become an electric vehicle (EV) hub for the Japanese carmaker.
Jul 19, 2022
Maruti sourcing local Li battery packs for export, home use in hybrid buildup​

Mumbai: Even as it takes a measured approach toward entering the emerging electric vehicle space in the country, India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has started localisation of cells and will be exporting lithium-ion batteries worth ₹1,500 crore a year to Europe in the next three years.
A resolution on related party transactions in the FY22 annual report shows will export battery packs to Suzuki’s European subsidiary Magyar Suzuki and the amount will not exceed ₹1,500 crore in a financial year for the period beginning from FY23 to FY25. The peak value of export will be realised in the third year as the production progresses.

Rahul Bharti, the head of investor relations at Maruti Suzuki, said is the first company in India to export lithium-ion batteries from cells made in India.


“We will be purchasing these batteries from fellow subsidiary TDSG, Suzuki’s JV with Denso and Toshiba in Gujarat, for both in-house use and export to Europe,” he said. “Since both the purchase and the export come under the ambit of related party transactions, under the Sebi rules we have moved a resolution to seek minority shareholder approval.”

This allows strong backward integration for Maruti Suzuki and enables it to keep the cost low and price accessible for its EVs when it enters the market in 2025. Immediately, these batteries will be used in hybrid vehicles that will hit the roads this fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki has become the first company in India to produce made-in-India battery cells and is receiving encouraging orders for its export of battery packs.

The batteries will be shipped mainly to Magyar Suzuki – the Hungary-based unit of Suzuki Motor, according to the company’s disclosure on related party transactions.

To be sure, Maruti has already been exporting battery packs for the export market for the previous few months.

The exported Li-Ion battery would be installed in e-hybrid vehicles produced by Magyar Suzuki.

In 2021, Magyar Suzuki produced 107,874 units, of which two-thirds were hybrids, according to Magyar Suzuki’s website.

The battery pack exported by Maruti Suzuki will be produced at the factory of TDS Lithium-Ion battery Gujarat Private Ltd (TDSG). The TDSG is a collaboration between Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki Motor Corp. Maruti Suzuki will be purchasing batteries and the annual amount will not exceed ₹2,500 crore a year beginning from FY23.

Maruti Suzuki will be responsible for sales of TDSG batteries as of now, while battery makers TDSG will have their entire focus on production and developing new technologies.

Through this, Maruti Suzuki will be able to generate potential revenue of about ₹800 crore per annum and it would be able to earn a trading margin.

The contract in the related-party resolution is mentioned for the three years. However, it would continue beyond three years and add incremental revenue opportunities for the maker of Brezza and Baleno. The incremental income from the export of battery packs will further buttress export revenue, which more than doubled in the last fiscal year.

Battery packs produced by TDSG will also be used in a strong hybrid variant of the Grand and aid in bringing down its cost of batteries as localisation content increases.

Maruti Suzuki, in a post-earnings conference, said that nearly 45-50% of booking for the Grand Vitara is originating from the top variants of the model.

The Grand Vitara will be manufactured at the Bidadi plant of Toyota from the beginning of August 2022 using series-parallel strong hybrid technology. Toyota Kirloskar will be manufacturing a strong hybrid mid SUV with a traction motor and power splitter already being localized to bring down the cost of a strong hybrid.
Maruti sourcing local Li battery packs for export, home use in hybrid buildup

A resolution on related party transactions in the FY22 annual report shows Maruti will export battery packs to Suzuki's European subsidiary Magyar Suzuki and the amount will not exceed ₹1,500 crore in a financial year for the period beginning from FY23 to FY25. The peak value of export will be...
