  • Tuesday, September 19, 2017

"Suu Kyi’s rhetoric meant to hide calculated ethnic cleasning in Myanmar"

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by idune, Sep 19, 2017 at 5:13 PM.

    "Suu Kyi’s rhetoric meant to hide calculated ethnic cleasning in Myanmar"

    Tuesday’s much-awaited speech by Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi on an ongoing bout of brutality against the Rohingya Muslims was indeed hollow rhetoric to create confusion on the "calculated ethnic cleansing" and minimize the significance of statistics and evidence attesting to their plight, says a political analyst.


    In an interview with Press TV, Barry Grossman, an international lawyer and activist from Bali, Indonesia, touched on Suu Kyi’s failure to denounce the obvious excesses imposed by the Buddhist army on the Rohingyas.


    As for her reference to Myanmar’s embrace of the recommendations by the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, chaired by former UN chief Kofi Anan, Grossman said, she seemed to sidestep the core issue of "restoring the citizenship of more than one million Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar” who have been stateless since the 1980s.


    He talked of the already discriminatory practices in place which deny the Rohingya the ability to get birth documents to establish their citizenship.


    According to Grossman, Suu Kyi talked of evidence of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army - a new organization committed to protecting the Rohingya - being involved in terrorism without referring to any evidence "which we all know is non-existent."


    The commentator dismissed as irrelevant Suu Kyi’s remarks on Myanmar’s commitment to the peace process in the context of the current crisis, arguing that there is no armed conflict and no need to talk about the peace process "but a handful of Rohingya armed with stones, spears, knives and a few outdated pistols which may or may not have ammunition which the Myanmar military could deal with very easily.”


    Grossman drew an analogy between the Rohingyas’ exodus from Myanmar and the forced mass migration of Palestinians after Israel occupied their land, and said this is a plan of “calculated ethnic cleansing supported by unrestrained massacres, rapes, murder and the burning of countless villages designed to scare the Rohingya Muslims out of Myanmar into neighboring countries, exactly the same way the Zionists did with the Palestinians in 1948.”


    He highlighted the need for a comprehensive international investigation into the situation on the ground, “bearing in mind that there are thousands of victims recounting their experience.”


    [​IMG]
    PressTV-Suu Kyi defends handling of violence against Muslims
    Myanmar's leader says the reasons why Rohingyas are fleeing to Bangladesh elude her. Amnesty says she is "burying her head in the sand" in the face of "crimes against humanity."
    More than 417,000 stateless Rohingya Muslims, who have suffered years of persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, have been forced to flee the country in the wake of a massive brutal crackdown by the regime which the UN rights body has described as “ethnic cleansing."

    The government claims over 400 people have been killed, but the UN estimates the death toll to be well above 1,000. Just days into the outbreak of the violence in August, the European Rohingya Council said between 2,000 and 3,000 Muslims had been killed in Rakhine.


    Neighboring Bangladesh has already taken in several hundred thousand refugees.

    http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2017/09/19/535680/Myanmar-Rohingya-Ayng-San-Suu-Kyi
     
    It's an undeniable truth that the rohingyas are involved in terrorism. What's wrong with Myanmar trying to bring peace in Arakan?
     
    Suu Kyi ‘burying head in sand’ over Rakhine crisis: Amnesty

    Aung San Suu Kyi and her government are ‘burying their heads in the sand’ over the violence in Rakhine state, Amnesty International said Tuesday, criticising Myanmar’s leader for failing to condemn the army’s alleged abuses in a televised speech.

    The United Nations, rights groups, and a tide of Rohingya refugees pouring into Bangladesh have accused Myanmar’s military of using bullets and arson to wage an ‘ethnic cleansing campaign’ against the Muslim minority.

    In her speech Tuesday, Suu Kyi expressed sympathy for the ‘suffering of all people’ swept up in the violence but did not address accusations of ethnic cleansing.

    She instead said only that anyone guilty of rights abuses would be brought to justice.

    ‘Aung San Suu Kyi today demonstrated that she and her government are still burying their heads in the sand over the horrors unfolding in Rakhine State. At times, her speech amounted to little more than a mix of untruths and victim blaming,’ Amnesty said.

    The rights group blasted Suu Kyi for remaining ‘silent about the role of the security forces’, whom they have accused of being ‘engaged in a campaign of ethnic cleansing’.

    The watchdog also criticised Suu Kyi’s call for international observers to visit Myanmar to assess its troubles for themselves, citing her government’s blocking of a UN fact-finding mission to probe alleged army atrocities in Rakhine.

    ‘Aung San Suu Kyi’s claims that her government ‘does not fear international scrutiny’ ring hollow... If Myanmar has nothing to hide, it should allow UN investigators into the country, including Rakhine state,’ Amnesty said.

    http://www.newagebd.net/article/24409/suu-kyi-burying-head-in-sand-over-rakhine-crisis-amnesty
     
    Burma is doing exactly the right thing! Do not give in to international pressure.
     
