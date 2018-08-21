/ Register

Suu Kyi says timing of Rohingya return depends on Bangladesh

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by Black_cats, Aug 21, 2018 at 4:13 PM.

    Black_cats

    Black_cats FULL MEMBER

    Suu Kyi says timing of Rohingya return depends on Bangladesh

    By Associated Press
    August 21 at 6:51 AM

    SINGAPORE — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi says it is difficult to put a time frame on the return to Rakhine state of ethnic Muslim Rohingya because her nation needs the cooperation of the country to where they fled, Bangladesh.

    Suu Kyi gave her views in a lecture Tuesday during a four-day working visit to Singapore. The lecture was a review of her two years in power and touched on subjects including the growth of democracy as well as the Rakhine crisis, which saw 700,000 Rohingya flee brutal counterinsurgency operations by Myanmar’s army.

    Suu Kyi said Myanmar is working with Bangladesh, and has already mapped out general sites for the resettlement of returning Rohingya. She said the timing of the move also depends on Bangladesh.

    Black_cats

    Black_cats FULL MEMBER

    Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi says terrorism in Rakhine state a threat to region


    Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi delivers the 43rd Singapore Lecture at Grand Hyatt on Aug 21, 2018.
    21 Aug 2018 04:24PM (Updated: 21 Aug 2018 05:21PM)
    SINGAPORE: Terrorism remains a threat in Myanmar's Rakhine state and could have "grave consequences" for the region, the Southeast Asian country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, said on Tuesday (Aug 21).

    In a lecture in Singapore, Suu Kyi did not mention by name the Rohingya Muslims, more than 700,000 of whom who have fled the north of Rakhine state since an army crackdown that began a year ago after attacks on security posts by Rohingya insurgents.


    The Aug 25 attacks were launched by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), which Myanmar says is a terrorist group.

    "The danger of terrorist activities, which was the initial cause of events leading to the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine, remains real and present today," she said.

    "Unless this security challenge is addressed the risk of inter-communal violence will remain. It is a threat that could have grave consequences, not just for Myanmar but also for other countries in our region and beyond."

    The Nobel peace prize laureate, once seen as the face of Myanmar's struggle for democracy, has been criticised for her failure to speak out against a military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine that the United Nations has called "ethnic cleansing".

    Buddhist-majority Myanmar and Bangladesh reached an agreement late last year on the repatriation of Rohingya, most of whom are stateless and subjected to restrictions in Myanmar.

    Suu Kyi said spaces have been mapped out for the resettlement of people who fled to Bangladesh, where they live in refugee camps.

    However, she said it was difficult to set a time frame for their return as the two countries had to work together to agree on the process, suggesting the onus was on Dhaka for the process to get started.

    "The returnees have to be sent back by Bangladesh. We can only welcome them at the border," she said.

    "I think Bangladesh would also have to decide how quickly it wants the process to be completed."

    Myanmar has rejected accusations of ethnic cleansing and dismissed most accounts of atrocities, blaming Rohingya "terrorists".

    The Rohingya, who regard themselves as native to Rakhine State, are widely considered as interlopers by Myanmar's Buddhist majority and are denied citizenship.


    Read more at https://www.channelnewsasia.com/new...i-rohingya-rakhine-terrorism-myanmar-10637554
     
    Dark-Destroyer

    Dark-Destroyer FULL MEMBER

    Yeah by killing them when they get back
     
    Homo Sapiens

    Homo Sapiens SENIOR MEMBER

    Shameless, liar,hypocrite
     
