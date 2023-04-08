Suspicious 'Afghan' man breaks into PM House: sources

Sources say Islamabad CTD have arrested the suspect and have shifted him to an unknown location​

ISLAMABAD: A suspicious man sneaked inside thereported on Saturday citing sources, despite tight security arrangements at the residence of the chief executive of the country — which is a highly sensitive site.The sources said that thepersonnel deputed at the PM House reportedly didn't know from where did the suspect enter.The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the(CTD) of the Islamabad Police and has been shifted to an unknown place.The sources further revealed that the suspect claims to be a resident of Afghanistan, and had made his way to the PM House by passing through three different paths.They said that the CTD, police and other security agencies were interrogating the suspect.The security agencies have acquired the CCTV footage of the suspect and are trying to find out how the suspect had entered the PM House, they added.