Suspicious 'Afghan' man breaks into PM House: sources

Sources say Islamabad CTD have arrested the suspect and have shifted him to an unknown location​


ISLAMABAD: A suspicious man sneaked inside the Prime Minister's House, Geo News reported on Saturday citing sources, despite tight security arrangements at the residence of the chief executive of the country — which is a highly sensitive site.

The sources said that the security personnel deputed at the PM House reportedly didn't know from where did the suspect enter.


The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Islamabad Police and has been shifted to an unknown place.

The sources further revealed that the suspect claims to be a resident of Afghanistan, and had made his way to the PM House by passing through three different paths.

They said that the CTD, police and other security agencies were interrogating the suspect.

The security agencies have acquired the CCTV footage of the suspect and are trying to find out how the suspect had entered the PM House, they added.

GEO News reported….

I stopped reading after that. The single worst news channel in Pakistan. Absolutely zero credibility left among these BCs. They would routinely claim bomb blasts all throughout the mid 2000s…later on you’d find out it was a CNG station explosion.

Let me know when the real story pops up.
 
GEO News reported….

I stopped reading after that. The single worst news channel in Pakistan. Absolutely zero credibility left among these BCs. They would routinely claim bomb blasts all throughout the mid 2000s…later on you’d find out it was a CNG station explosion.

Let me know when the real story pops up.
I doubt this was just a case of Geo news making shit up.

We still don't know what was decided in that NSC. If they decided, terrorism is going up in pakistan and there can't be elections, terrorism might be going up in Pakistan.

BTW, on a related note

WhatsApp Image 2023-04-08 at 3.35.32 PM.jpeg
 

