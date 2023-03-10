Suspects who dropped PTI worker’s body at hospital held, claims police Black car also seized; arrested men being interrogated

Black car also seized; arrested men being interrogatedBilal, also known as Zille Shah, died on Wednesday when the PTI launched a rally to express solidarity with the judiciary.However, later, clashes erupted with the police forces that tried to disperse the demonstrators owing to the imposition of Section 144 in the city.The PTI alleges Shah died due to torture allegedly under police custody. Later, his body was dropped at the Services Hospital by two men in a black car.On Friday evening, police claimed to have arrested the two people who allegedly took Ali Bilal to hospital.A black car was also seized by the police, sources said.The detained men are being interrogated, police sources said.Further investigations are underway with the help of closed-circuit camera footage, they added.