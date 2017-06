Oops, look who surrendered. look at his photo



Suspected militant Danish Ahmed, who was seen at Sabzar Bhat’s funeral, surrenders

According to reports, Danish was involved in stone-pelting incidents at Handwara in 2016. Sources said that while most boys who join militancy become disllusioned by the 'gun', they are unable to escape or surrender as they face continued threat from local commanders.

Ahmed at the funeral of Sabzar Bhat. (ANI)

