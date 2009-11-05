What's new

Suspected kidnapping, murder of 5-year-old girl enrages people after police find torched body in Karachi

HAIDER
DAWN.COM
SEPTEMBER 06, 2020


Suspected kidnapping, murder of 5-year-old girl enrages people after police find torched body in Karachi
Imtiaz Ali 06 Sep 2020
Five-year-old Marwah had been kidnapped and raped before being murdered and torched, police say. — Reuters/File

Five-year-old Marwah had been kidnapped and raped before being murdered and torched, police say. — Reuters/File
The torched body of a minor girl was recovered on Sunday from Karachi's Old Sabzi Mandi area, two days after she was reported to have gone missing, police said.
PIB police station Station House Officer Shakir Husain said that the five-year-old victim, Marwah, had been kidnapped. Police also suspect that the minor was raped before being murdered and torched. She was reported missing from the Old Sabzi Mandi area two days before her body was found in a trash heap on an empty plot in the same area in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
One person has been taken into custody for interrogation, the SHO said.
The body was shifted to Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre to fulfill legal formalities. According to the SHO, the post-mortem examination of the body had been conducted but the police had not received the report.
The alleged kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of the child angered residents of the area, who staged a protest on the Main University Road after her burial in the morning. Some men, carrying sticks, were seen asking commuters to take alternative routes and the main road from Hasan Square to New Town was closed for traffic.
PTI lawmaker Jamaluddin Siddiqi, who attended the protest as well, told Dawn that SSP Investigation (East) Farrukh Ali had met with the protesters and told them that a man had been arrested and his DNA samples were sent to a lab in the University of Karachi to ascertain his involvement in the crime. Siddiqi said that he had requested the demonstrators to clear the road for traffic but they continued to protest against the brutal incident.
Demonstrators urged Pakistanis to demand justice for the victim, recalling that in 2018 the nation had come together to demand justice for six-year-old Zainab Ansari who was kidnapped, raped and murdered in Kasur. Zainab's rapist and murderer was hanged in October 2018.
The recent incident also caused a furore on social media. 'Justice for Marwah' was the top trend on Twitter on Sunday as users demanded justice for the victim.
Who cares! 😢
They all are buzy eating thier pizzas!
 
We need to have stricter control over these snakes roaming our streets. They are cowards who stalk and target women. Most are jobless and lower class.

Pakistan should have morality police like Iran, Afghanistan, and KSA to control cat-callers and stalkers.

Anyone caught harassing a woman should be immediately punished severely. A catalogue of such offenders needs to be created. Secret police dressed as ordinary women and men need to roam streets, esp markets.
 
