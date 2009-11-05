Suspected kidnapping, murder of 5-year-old girl enrages people after police find torched body in Karachi

We need to have stricter control over these snakes roaming our streets. They are cowards who stalk and target women. Most are jobless and lower class.



Pakistan should have morality police like Iran, Afghanistan, and KSA to control cat-callers and stalkers.



Anyone caught harassing a woman should be immediately punished severely. A catalogue of such offenders needs to be created. Secret police dressed as ordinary women and men need to roam streets, esp markets.