Suspected Indian national held from Padma Bridge area

Published at 12:50 pm October 15th, 2021

The army detained the man when he tried to enter the construction yard at the Mawa end of Padma Bridge and turned him over to the local policeArmy detains the man and turns him over to the policeA suspected Indian national has been remanded for six days after being arrested near the restricted Padma Bridge site in Munshiganj’s Louhajang upazila.The arrestee has been identified as Upendra Bihari, 45, said Munshiganj court police Inspector Jamal Uddin.Munshiganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Arafat Ul Rakib granted investigators six days to quiz him in custody after the police produced him in court on Tuesday, he said.Members of Bangladesh Army detained him near the construction yard on Tuesday and turned him over to Louhajang police, said Munshuganj’s Additional Superintendent of Police Suman Deb.A case has been filed against him under the Control Entry Act, he added.