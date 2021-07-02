Suspected death of an Israeli army general who participated in terrorizing gen. Soleimani

Israeli swine killed in a suspected incident





https://www.mashreghnews.ir/news/1240217/مرگ-مشکوک-یکی-از-فرماندهان-موثر-در-ترور-حاج-قاسم Last week, James C. Willis, the top commander of the US military, also died suspiciously. He was the commander of the US Air Force Heavy Repair Unit at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Zionist media reported that General Sharon Asman, commander of the Nahal Infantry Brigade in the army, died Thursday morning during a military exercise at a base near the city of Netanya.According to this report, Sharon Asman had taken command of the Nahal Brigade last Monday.Zionist media claimed that General Asman fell to the ground during a fitness training exercise, after which he was immediately taken to medical care, but died shortly afterwards.According to these media, the Israeli army has started an investigation into the incident.General Asman served in the Israeli army for 25 years in the field, command, staff and training positions, and took part in the military invasion of Lebanon.He was also the commander of the "Shaham" battalion in the Nahal Brigade during the military invasion of Gaza in 2014, and was wounded during it.Asman also served as the commander of the two brigades of the "Ethion" and "Benjamin" brigades in the Israeli army, and also held the position of operations officer in the command of the northern operations of the Israeli army.