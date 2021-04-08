WSJ News Exclusive | Suspected China Hack of Microsoft Shows Signs of Prior Reconnaissance Investigators suspect that personal data taken in previous huge hacks or scraped off social-media sites aided the breach of Microsoft Exchange Server that began in January.

Microsoft Corp. and U.S. government officials are still working to understand how a network of suspected Chinese hacking groups carried out an unusually indiscriminate and far-reaching cyberattack on Microsoft email software, more than a month after the discovery of an operation that rendered hundreds of thousands of small businesses, schools and other organizations vulnerable to intrusion.A leading theory has emerged in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter: The suspected Chinese hackers mined troves