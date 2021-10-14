What's new

Suspect in Norway bow-and-arrow attack is convert to Islam and police had radicalization fears, officials say

By James Frater, CNN

The suspect in the Norway bow-and-arrow attack is a convert to Islam and police had been in contact with him before the killings on Wednesday over concerns about radicalization, police chief Ole Bredrup Sæverud said Thursday.
A 37-year-old Danish citizen who was living in Norway has been arrested and charged over the attack but police have not disclosed what charges he is facing.


“The police have previously been in contact with the man, including as a result of previous concerns related to radicalization,” Sæverud said.

Four women and one man were killed in the attack in the town of Kongsberg.
Norway attack suspect converted to Islam and was suspected of radicalization, police say

The suspect in the Norway bow-and-arrow attack was a convert to Islam and police had been in contact with him before the killings on Wednesday over concerns about radicalization, police chief Ole Bredrup Sæverud said Thursday.
Funny thing is, all the Europeans bragging gun control laws have suddenly gone silent after this attack. Otherwise they are barking every time there is a school shooting in the US.
 
Any kind of attack should be strictly condemned. There are some idiot converts out there so I wouldn’t go and ask for proof of this claim from the news source but the fact is Terrorism has no religion

these people only embarrass themselves if they justify it with their religious belief
 
what does this statement mean?
what does this statement mean?
terrorism in general has no religion, but every single act of terrorism has its own ideology or religion behind it.
should I blame any "IDEOLOGY OR RELIGION" for some acts done by the western troops in occupying territories just as example plz search "Mahmudiyah rape and killing" .....


Should we blame christianity or western ideology for the incident I quoted above .... ???
 
The Mahmudiyah rape and killings were war crimes involving the gang-rape and murder of 14-year-old Iraqi child Abeer Qassim Hamza al-Janabi and the murder of her family by United States Army soldiers on March 12, 2006. It occurred in the family's house to the southwest of Yusufiyah, a village to the west of the town of Al-Mahmudiyah, Iraq. Other members of al-Janabi's family murdered by Americans included her 34-year-old mother Fakhriyah Taha Muhasen, 45-year-old father Qassim Hamza Raheem, and 6-year-old sister Hadeel Qassim Hamza Al-Janabi.[1] The two remaining survivors of the family, 9-year-old brother Ahmed and 11-year-old brother Mohammed, were at school during the massacre and orphaned by the event.

Five U.S. Army soldiers of the 502nd Infantry Regiment were charged with rape and murder; Specialist Paul E. Cortez, Specialist James P. Barker, Private First Class Jesse V. Spielman, Private First Class Brian L. Howard, and Private First Class Steven D. Green.[2] Green was discharged from the U.S. Army for mental instability before the crimes were known by his command, whereas Cortez, Barker, Spielman and Howard were tried by U.S. Army General Courts Martial, convicted, and sentenced to prison.[2] Green was tried and convicted in a United States civilian court and was sentenced to life in prison.[3]
 
HRK said:
should I blame any "IDEOLOGY OR RELIGION" for some acts done by the western troops in occupying territories just as example plz search "Mahmudiyah rape and killing" .....
I googled it: war crimes.
there are and have been many terrorist organizations in the west and many western terrorists.
but you chose a case of war crimes.
you could have chosen a terrorist attack like this:

and said that this was a far right or white supremacy terrorist attack, but you have chosen a war crime and labeled it as terrorism.
 
Francesco Guicciardini said:
I googled it: war crimes.
there are and have been many terrorist organizations in the west and many western terrorists.
but you chose a case of war crimes.
you could have chosen a terrorist attack like this:

and said that this was a far right or white supremacy terrorist attack, but you have chosen a war crime and labeled it as terrorism.
the argument was NOT related to war crime or shooting in mosques in New Zealand ....

the argument which you presented in your post [quoted below as reference] was linking terrorism with ideology and to religion which in my opinion is wrong .... as it is the use of ideology or religion as veil to achieve political objectives and interest by mean of violence against non-participating civilians
Francesco Guicciardini said:
what does this statement mean?
terrorism in general has no religion, but every single act of terrorism has its own ideology or religion behind it.
Click to expand...
 
CNN is labeling Muslims.
Criminals are criminals, why should CNN emphasize the Muslim identity of criminals? If the criminal is Christian or Jewish, will CNN do the same?
CNN is trying to convince readers that Muslims are equal to potential criminals.
 
Vikki said:
https://apnews.com/article/oslo-norway-europe-denmark-arrests-86cb312662b06778dc8065dd4a29e45b

“There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalized,” Police chief Ole B. Saeverud told a news conference. He added that there were “complicated assessments related to the motive, and it will take time before this is clarified.” He didn’t elaborate on what was meant by being radicalized.

Norwegian media reported that the suspect previously had been convicted of burglary and possession of drugs, and last year a local court granted a restraining order ordering him to stay away from his parents for a six-month period after he threatened to kill one of them.
 
MH.Yang said:
CNN is labeling Muslims.
Criminals are criminals, why should CNN emphasize the Muslim identity of criminals? If the criminal is Christian or Jewish, will CNN do the same?
CNN is trying to convince readers that Muslims are equal to potential criminals.
Oh the article did mention this at the end :
The attack comes just over a decade since Norway's worst terrorist attack.

In July 2011, Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Brevik killed 77 people, many of them teenagers, in a bomb attack and gun rampage. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum possible term.

In August 2019, another man stormed an Oslo mosque armed with guns before being overpowered. That year, the country's intelligence service reported that right-wing terrorism was on the rise globally, and warned that the country would likely be targeted in the near future.
But the OPer here, @Vikki, cleverly did not post that section and instead highlighted this attack by this misguided Muslim.

