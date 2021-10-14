Suspect in Norway bow-and-arrow attack is convert to Islam and police had radicalization fears, officials say

Vikki said:



A 37-year-old Danish citizen who was living in Norway has been arrested and charged over the attack but police have not disclosed what charges he is facing.





“The police have previously been in contact with the man, including as a result of previous concerns related to radicalization,” Sæverud said.



Four women and one man were killed in the attack in the town of Kongsberg.

“There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalized,” Police chief Ole B. Saeverud told a news conference. He added that there were “complicated assessments related to the motive, and it will take time before this is clarified.” He didn’t elaborate on what was meant by being radicalized.Norwegian media reported that the suspect previously had been convicted of burglary and possession of drugs, and last year a local court granted a restraining order ordering him to stay away from his parents for a six-month period after he threatened to kill one of them.