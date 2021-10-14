Suspect in Norway bow-and-arrow attack is convert to Islam and police had radicalization fears, officials say

By James Frater, CNN
The suspect in the Norway bow-and-arrow attack is a convert to Islam and police had been in contact with him before the killings on Wednesday over concerns about radicalization, police chief Ole Bredrup Sæverud said Thursday.
A 37-year-old Danish citizen who was living in Norway has been arrested and charged over the attack but police have not disclosed what charges he is facing.
“The police have previously been in contact with the man, including as a result of previous concerns related to radicalization,” Sæverud said.
Four women and one man were killed in the attack in the town of Kongsberg.
Norway attack suspect converted to Islam and was suspected of radicalization, police say
