What's new

Suspect arrested for killing 3, injuring another 6 during a kindergarten killing spree in C China’s Jiangxi

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,555
26
19,364
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.globaltimes.cn

Update: Suspect arrested for killing 3, injuring another 6 during a kindergarten killing spree in C China’s Jiangxi - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

The photo of suspect circulating online, wearing a cap and a mask. Source: Sina Weibo

The photo of the suspect circulating online, wearing a cap and a mask. Source: Sina Weibo

The suspect for an attack at a private kindergarten in Anfu county, Central China's Jiangxi Province on Wednesday has been arrested, the Xinhua News Agency reported late that day citing local police.

Three people were killed and six others injured, including toddlers, in the attack.

The assailant is suspected to have been armed with a knife, which was used during the killing spree that sparked outrage on Chinese social media, and the police are now hunting down the fleeing suspect.

Local police said in the statement that the assailant was wearing a cap and a mask, and initially identified him as a 48-year-old local male surnamed Liu, without disclosing the ages and identities of the victims.

According to a video taken by local people at the scene, a police officer is seen carrying a young boy from a police car to an ambulance, where the boy lies motionless in the arms of the officer. So far, it can be confirmed that at least one child was injured in the attack.

In addition, information circulating on Sina Weibo, which has not yet been confirmed by authorities, shows that the assailant used a knife to stab several children in the kindergarten, almost all under the age of six, and some children are still in the hospital for treatment.

The local authorities of Anfu county posted on their official Weibo account that the police are now hunting down the suspect and reminded local residents to be aware of their own safety and to inform the police immediately if they know any information about the suspect.
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
4,136
-14
10,200
Country
China
Location
China
dbc said:
imagine the teacher had a gun to shoot this 'crazy man' dead. Perhaps many innocent toddlers may have been saved.
Click to expand...
If he had guns, teachers could not stop the massaccer even they were veterans. No one can win from a surprise attack. That is exactly what happened in US schools
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
4,360
-1
8,861
Country
China
Location
China
dbc said:
imagine the teacher had a gun to shoot this 'crazy man' dead. Perhaps many innocent toddlers may have been saved.
Click to expand...
As far as I know, 42000 people die from gun violence in the USA every year.

How many gunmen were killed by the teacher?

Are there 4.2 people?
 
leviathan

leviathan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
351
-1
843
Country
China
Location
Canada
dbc said:
imagine the teacher had a gun to shoot this 'crazy man' dead. Perhaps many innocent toddlers may have been saved.
Click to expand...
Nah thats not enough. you need bulletproof blanket and bulletproof classroom shelters. in case you are on the playground, you need a bulletproof school bag as well.
5ab2a3cbf996341b008b46b1

a-company-has-designed-a-bulletproof-blanket-to-p-2-8838-1402372493-5_dblbig.jpg

after-parkland-companies-are-selling-uncertified--2-30637-1521152132-10_dblbig.jpg
 

Attachments

  • 1659850333702.jpeg
    1659850333702.jpeg
    6.4 KB · Views: 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

shi12jun
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe suffered cardiac arrest after being shot in the chest during a speech, and the suspect was arrested
17 18 19 20 21 22
Replies
321
Views
10K
REhorror
R
Get Ya Wig Split
Knifeman attacks kindergarten in Beiliu, China. 16 kids, 2 teachers reportedly injured
Replies
11
Views
1K
grey boy 2
G
beijingwalker
China: Hundreds volunteer to donate blood for Guangxi kindergarten knife attack victims
Replies
1
Views
243
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Muhammed45
Mass shooting in Norway leaves multiple casualties
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
Wergeland
Wergeland
rent4country
Deadly knife attack in east China leaves 5 dead, 15 injured
Replies
7
Views
649
VkdIndian
VkdIndian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom