Suspect arrested for killing 3, injuring another 6 during a kindergarten killing spree in C China’s Jiangxi

The photo of the suspect circulating online, wearing a cap and a mask. Source: Sina WeiboThe suspect for an attack at a private kindergarten in Anfu county, Central China's Jiangxi Province on Wednesday has been arrested, the Xinhua News Agency reported late that day citing local police.Three people were killed and six others injured, including toddlers, in the attack.The assailant is suspected to have been armed with a knife, which was used during the killing spree that sparked outrage on Chinese social media, and the police are now hunting down the fleeing suspect.Local police said in the statement that the assailant was wearing a cap and a mask, and initially identified him as a 48-year-old local male surnamed Liu, without disclosing the ages and identities of the victims.According to a video taken by local people at the scene, a police officer is seen carrying a young boy from a police car to an ambulance, where the boy lies motionless in the arms of the officer. So far, it can be confirmed that at least one child was injured in the attack.In addition, information circulating on Sina Weibo, which has not yet been confirmed by authorities, shows that the assailant used a knife to stab several children in the kindergarten, almost all under the age of six, and some children are still in the hospital for treatment.The local authorities of Anfu county posted on their official Weibo account that the police are now hunting down the suspect and reminded local residents to be aware of their own safety and to inform the police immediately if they know any information about the suspect.