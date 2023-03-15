What's new

Suspecious blast in israel

vizier

Mar 7, 2009
Turkey
Turkey


I don't think Hezbollah would start a conflict at this junction. There are also some other small independent groups operting in southern Labennon that sometimes do rocket attacks.

The expolisves are said to be different from the other cases before. There are rumors that it might be a dirty bomb as well.

One thing is for sure this issue can be used without sufficient proof against Hezbollah and used as an excuse to initiate attacks and start another military operation against Labennon and even Syria. Maybe this then would be used to drive Iran in more actively into this conflict and other conflicts worldwide. The Lebannese and Syrian forces should be on high alert these days.
 

