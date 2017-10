Sushma Swaraj helps citizen of 'time tested friend' Russia



NEW DELHI: Taking note of a news report about a Russian tourist seeking alms at a temple in Tamil Nadu after he reportedly ran out of money, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday offered him "all help."

"Evangelin - Your country Russia is our time tested friend. My officials in Chennai will provide you all help," tweeted Swaraj.



The 24-year-old tourist, Evangelin, was unable to withdraw money after his ATM PIN got locked. With no other way out, he decided to sit at the entrance of the Kumarakottam Sri Subramanya Swami temple and use his cap to seek alms.

Alerted by locals, the police took him to the police station, where they found his travel documents to be in order. His visa is valid until next month.

The police gave him some money and advised him to go to Chennai and contact officials at the Russian Consulate for help.

The minister has long used social media to come to the aid of those in need of help, including those living across the border.

httpmtimesofindiacom/india/sushma-swaraj-helps-citizen-of-time-tested-friend-russia/articleshow/61026720cms?utm_source=twittercom&utm_mediumsocial&utm_campaignTOIIndiaNews

Click to expand...