Sood claims that Sushant was murdered by professional criminals and that is why the CCTV cameras at his apartment complex were shut off a day before his demise and the duplicate keys of his room were also misplaced.



All these evidences are enough to conclude that the actor was murdered, said Sood.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case has become a mystery with various theories being linked to it.Now, ex-RAW officer NK Sood’s revelations related to the case have madMumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case has become a mystery with various theories being linked to it.Now, ex-RAW officer NK Sood’s revelations related to the case have made it more sensational and complicated.According to Sood, Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered by Dawood Ibrahim with a “foolproof plan.”The ex-RAW officer further stated that Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his close friend Sandeep Singh and his servant at the house were well aware of the trouble brewing in Sushant’s life. But, they chose to stay away from it and leave the actor alone.The officer also mentioned the names of B-town biggies Karan Johar and Salman Khan in his video but didn’t state anything in detail about them.