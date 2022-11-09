What's new

Suryakumar Yadav becomes first Indian to smash 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year

Synopsis
In 2021, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66. Rizwan scored a century and 12 half-centuries that year, with the score of 104*. Coming to India's match against Zimbabwe, Men in Blue posted 186/5 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. KL Rahul (51) and Virat Kohli (26) put a 60 run stand for the second wicket, but Sean Williams (2/9) squeezed some momentum out of their innings. However, Suryakumar Yadav (61*) made sure things finished well for Men in Blue.

The BCCI is an autonomous, private organization and does not fall under the purview of the National Sports Federation of India. The government of India has minimal regulation of the board.[13][14] As such, it does not receive any grants or funding from the Ministry of Sports. The board was formed in December 1928.
BCCI was privatized specifically to Brahman Dronacharyas can kill competition from OBC SC ST and give all chance exclusively to own people. This is the mentality and games that OBC SC ST and others should understand.
Kapil Dev as ‘burdened bahujan’ and Gavaskar as ‘privileged Brahmin’:
“Sunil Gavaskar played 6 matches in the 1983 world cup. Made a total of 59 runs. Ravi Shastri made 40 runs in 5 matches, took 4 wickets. Captain Kapil Dev did not have the right to remove them. He had to bear the burden (of their underperformance). He scored 303 runs, took 12 wickets. India won the world cup. The film 83 could not pick up this tension,”
Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became the first Indian player to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year.

The batter accomplished this feat in his side's final Super 12 stage match against Zimbabwe at (MCG).

In the match, put his perfect finishing touches to make sure India finished their innings on a high. He scored 61* off just 25 balls, consisting of six fours and four sixes. He was striking at a strike rate of 244.00.

In 28 innings this year, Suryakumar has scored 1,026 runs at an average of 44.60. One century and nine half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 117. These runs have come at a strike rate of 186.24.

Suryakumar is only the second player in T20I history to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year.

In 2021, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66. Rizwan scored a century and 12 half-centuries that year, with the score of 104*.

Coming to India's match against Zimbabwe, Men in Blue posted 186/5 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first.

KL Rahul (51) and Virat Kohli (26) put a 60 run stand for the second wicket, but Sean Williams (2/9) squeezed some momentum out of their innings. However, Suryakumar Yadav (61*) made sure things finished well for Men in Blue.

Sean Williams (2/9) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Raza, Muzarband Ngarava took a wicket each.

Zimbabwe needs 187 to win and their innings is currently in progress.

