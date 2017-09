The nuking of Nagasaki. The scenarios in the survey were designed to emulate the real life events of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. ​ I've very recently read an alarming study by MIT Press that surveyed America's - and I stress, this is a survey asking ordinary people, not government officials - willingness to kill civilians under certain circumstances. As the title implies, it is not good.

I'm sure many of my readers (though I'm not sure one can quantify my readers as "many") have seen the below illustration depicting the basic results of this very survey. I myself had seen it months ago. But until I had read the report in detail (though still not all of it), I had not fully appreciated the gravity of the situation.Let us get this out of the way. In a hypothetical war, nearly 60% of Americans would approve of a decision by the USG to conduct a nuclear strike on Mashhad, killing 2,000,000, if that avoided a ground war that would cost 20,000 US troops. The difference in numbers is staggering. The lack of care for the lives of civilians is abhorrent. Turn that into a conventional airstrike, killing "only" 100,000 Iranian civilians, and slightly over 1 third of Americans wouldto kill the Iranian civilians.Click the link below for the full post.