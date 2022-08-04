What's new

Surveillance footage said to show Iranian agents scouting Israeli targets in Turkey

Surveillance footage said to show Iranian agents scouting Israeli targets in Turkey

In video shared by Turkish media, suspected Iranian agents seen following and filming potential Israeli targets in airports, shopping centers and hotels across Istanbul
In video shared by Turkish media, suspected Iranian agents seen following and filming potential Israeli targets in airports, shopping centers and hotels across Istanbul​


The men reportedly tried to target Israeli tourists staying at a hotel near Istanbul’s Taksim Square, in exchange for $35,000.
 

