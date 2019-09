Salaam



I find the silence of the Jihadi groups that specialised in Kashmir very interesting. I understand Hafiz Saeed is custody but he was hardly the only member. These groups have deep roots and had been training members since late 80s and 90s.



I'm sure they all didn't just disappear into the ether because Hafiz Saeed was taken in to custody.



Some of their soldiers were next level commando types - and super motivated. My guess is that they had at least trained in the 10s of thousands over the years if not more.



Apart from the fighters they actually had members and workers in most of the country. These workers were trained to raise funds and organise rallies and such. These people would've been on the roads the day this whole thing went down.



They were capable of creating a lot of noise. Yet they are completely silent.



I find their lack of noise very interesting.

Click to expand...