SURPRISE : Pakistan's Per capita income reaches Rs 246,OOO or $1,543.

How can u say that ? Any basis of your claim ?
Inshallah if dollar remains stable. One factor that isn't talked about much is that this year Pakistan will earn $2b from IT exports which are rising by 40-50% every year. This has helped quite a bit in keeping the dollar stable (obviously remittances and textile exports were major players). I hope by 2023, IT exports hit $5b.Should cross $1750 next year with GDP growth of 6+%.