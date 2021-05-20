What's new

SURPRISE : Pakistan's Per capita income reaches Rs 246,OOO or $1,543.

Syed1.

Syed1.

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2016
6,078
-1
11,376
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hydrabadi_arab said:
Should cross $1750 next year with GDP growth of 6+%.
Click to expand...
Inshallah if dollar remains stable. One factor that isn't talked about much is that this year Pakistan will earn $2b from IT exports which are rising by 40-50% every year. This has helped quite a bit in keeping the dollar stable (obviously remittances and textile exports were major players). I hope by 2023, IT exports hit $5b.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 3, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom