surprise ; pakistan has women's cricket team

aryadravida
Feb 7, 2020
Just now seen commercial of tomorrows India vs pak women's match live on hotstar...surprised to know that pakistan has a womens cricket team....saw some muslim athletes in other sports wearing hijab while playing....would be interesting to see if pak women's cricket team would wear hijab and get into the ground.
also curious to know what percent of pakistani population support and cheer these girls in front of tvs...what does an avg pakistani think about these women?
