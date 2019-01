31% is still a huge and alarming number; it is in contrast to my friends from KPK who claimed that PTM is mostly disregarded. Their support is only bound to grow as they have launched a successful propaganda campaign and bring up convincing narratives which is hard to counter by uneducated Pakistanis.



If PTM became a party and this 31% were to vote for PTM, then it would be the second largest party in KPK.

Click to expand...