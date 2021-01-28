Surplus power generation in Pakistan: New problems

Let me give you guys a personal example. I have always been a British Gas customer. I never thought about it and since back in 1980s it was a national monopoly we all had only British Gas as customer. Hoewever over the years private companies were allowed in to the energy market.



Recently I was feeling the pinch with energy bills. So I saw this internet site that offered cheaper energy. I used it and the lowest prices [almost 40% cheaper] were offered by Avro Energy. When I applied to them I was subjected to credit, ID and energy history checks. At times I felt it was like I was applying for a bank loan. When I eventually passed they took me in as customer.



Apparently the reason was Avro work on minimum cost. That means small workforce, lean operation and only customers with good credit records with monthly direct debits where you pay first. This means the company does not pick up the costs/bad debts from bad customers.



British Gas by law are required to provide power to everybody so they lose lot of money on customers who don't pay or chasing them for debts or installing pre-payment meters. Companies like Avro would scream if the had to put up with the Pakistani market.



And guys my monthly energy bill - electricty/gas is fixed at £143 per month.