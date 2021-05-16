Surpise Eid in Pakistan - united two enemies

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman raises objection over decision to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman raises objection over decision to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today

So guys, Pakistan doing Eid on Thursday was a surprise. I found something funny in this, it united two enemies.Fawad Ch tweeted suggesting that it was not possible to do the moon and they should just be clear they're following Saudi...Also Mufti Muneeb has been telling people to keep an extra fast... lolYou know what's even funnier though - how apparently half of Pakistan had to rush to the markets at 11pm. Can nobody do anything in advance in Pakistan?