Surpassing Malaysia and Singapore, Indonesia Has Highest Number of Scientific Publications in Asean​

PTDI and ITB Agree to Collaborate to Build a Competency Center in the Field of Aircraft Design​

PTDI dan ITB Sepakat Jalin Kerja Sama Membangun Pusat Kompetensi di Bidang Rancang Bangun Pesawat - BALI, itb.ac.id--PT Dirgantara Indonesia menjalin kerja sama Joint Commitment bersama Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) pada Senin (21/11/2022) di Bali. Kerja sama tersebut diselenggarakan dalam rangkaian acara Indonesia Development Forum (IDF) 2022.

ByEditorWednesday, 23 - November - 2022, 14:57:46 - ( update : 23-11-2022 )BALI, itb.ac.id--PT Dirgantara Indonesia established a Joint Commitment collaboration with the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) on Monday (21/11/2022) in Bali. The collaboration was held in a series of events at the Indonesia Development Forum (IDF) 2022.President Director of PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI), Gita Amperiawan and Rector of Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), Prof. Reini Wirahadikusumah, Ph.D., signed a Joint Commitment in building a competency center in the field of aircraft design, witnessed directly by the Minister of National Development Planning /Head of Bappenas, Suharso Monoarfa.In order to build and realize the Republic of Indonesia as an aircraft design competency center, PTDI and ITB agreed to build a joint strategy to improve and maintain Indonesia's interests in involving and optimizing the utilization of its human resources in the aircraft development process by a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).In addition, PTDI and ITB agreed to jointly develop sustainable aircraft design competencies, through domestic aircraft and aerospace development projects."Something that is very mandatory for the industry is development, in the current situation where development is very expensive, then collaboration is very important. The collaboration between PTDI and ITB in terms of R&D will certainly be business-oriented and how we are able to meet existing demands. The scope has no limits, but the most important and top priority is the N219 and N219 Amphibious programs, and one of them is also we want to build a collaborative design center," said Gita Amperiawan, as released by PTDI Public Relations.This collaboration is a form of initiative from PTDI and ITB to provide space and opportunities, as well as a forum for the development of the design industry in Indonesia, so that then the ideal of mastering high technology of aircraft can be pursued in a faster, more precise andtime."From the ITB side, this is not only ordinary teaching and research, but also must be towards product down streaming, this is in line with thedeveloped by the State. The link and match between universities and industry has actually been made before, but with this commitment, now the implementation has become more concrete," said Prof. Reini.She continued, PTDI and ITB will work on joint projects carried out in the same physical facilities, as is the trend of business models that have occurred in developed countries, where universities and industries will work mutually.Rector said the linkage between industry and universities requires a medium and long-term roadmap and planning. However, ITB believes that the Government, especially the Ministry of National Development Planning, can play a key role as a regulator, facilitator, and enabler. "We hope that the linkage between PTDI and ITB, facilitated by the government as an intermediary, can bring Indonesia's industrialization process to a new phase, which is accompanied by strengthening Indonesia's innovation ecosystem," she explained.