Suriya’s Jai Bhim surpasses The Shawshank Redemption in IMDb ratings

Jai Bhim is inspired by real-life events that happened in the 90s. Suriya plays advocate Chandru who leads a protest in the court.

Suriya’s Tamil film Jai Bhim has received a positive response from the film critics and the audience. The courtroom drama has impressed people so much so that its IMDb rating has surpassed the rating of Hollywood’s popular drama The Shawshank Redemption.Currently, Jai Bhim’s IMDb rating is 9.6 with 73k votes and The Shawshank Redemption’s rating is 9.3 with 2.5 million votes.Jai Bhim is inspired by real-life events that happened in the 90s. Suriya plays advocate Chandru who leads a protest in the court. He is handling a case, which is dismissed as pointless by big-shot lawyers in the High Court. But, not for Chandru, who is determined to get justice for a tribal woman, who has been wronged by the legal system. The system here has been rigged to exploit the poor and benefit the rich and the powerful.In his review of the film, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R called“Suriya feels natural and very comfortable in the role of a firebrand advocate. It is as if he’s not just performing the lines written by the director, but he really believes in every word and gesture he delivers in this film,” he wrote.