'Surgical Strikes' in Pakistan: Bollywood is becoming an interesting mirror image of indian foreign policy

Bollywood is becoming an interesting mirror image of indian foreign policy Click to expand...

Lest we forget

Massare of children at APC is one of many tragic incidents. Attack on police training academy, attack at GHQ Rawalpindi, Karachi Airbase and more. But no incident is uplifted as India did their 26/11.Narrative Building is like building a commercial brand where you regurgitate a message over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over... If I could emphasize its importance by repetition.As a Nation, we need to guard these moments and remind the Nation within and everyone outside the country as these incidents reveal our suffering and sacrifices in War Against western defined Terrorism. In Australia, the ANZEC day is still celebrated with a punchline "" and the Nation has remembered the message since world wars. On APC incident, Kulbhushan, TTP/MQM etc, Pakistan needs to do the same. Can someone tell me what punchline we have about our tragedies?Sometimes I feel frustrated that why people in Pakistan fail to do this basic job - and I don't have a direct number to dial or a collar to hold demanding an answer. This is a failure of both ISPR as well Information Ministry in Pakistan. By the way, ISPR is dead since a "wise" decision was taken to remove Gen. Asif Ghafoor. I wonder who benefited as a result. (Hint: not Pakistan!).