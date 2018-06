well there has been told so many stories and faction but lets be honest here and shear what was expectations of surgical strikes .



i was expecting that IAF will use su-30mki or mk2 and at-least cross border or at least fire some standoff weapons on some military or civil locations across LOC



ANOTHER scenario was in my mind may be once again India will start standoff at borders and bring her forces on border . or fire some SRBMs or MLRSs on LOC which also never happen



none of this happen and the claim was commando style cross border attack which is almost impossible at LOC at big scale as its very hot border both sides never miss a second when they did not keep eye on LOC .

the claim of crossing LOC and attacking so called launching pad and killing hundreds of freedom fighters and pak army without lose of single life and come back home is look more like a joke if you just see as a honest person .TBH India dissipated us with these claims

