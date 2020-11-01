What's new

Surge of afghans requesting for Pakistani visas, Afghan Govt asks for Pakistani Embassy's help

Mugen said:
What if they don't want to integrate?
I know some Pakistanis are concerned that Pushtuns will become a majority when Afghanistan is annexed by Pakistan but those concerns are misplaced.

PMIK is the living example of what Pushtuns can do to Pakistan.

Punjabhis are around 70 million. After Afghanistan is annexed Pushtuns will still be only 50 Million (35+15).
YeBeWarned said:
With Bajwa and IK , i expect more Afghans in Pakistan than Pakistani's themselves ..
You are wrong. Punjabhis will still be a majority even after Afghanistan is annexed by Pakistan.
 
Mugen said:
What if they don't want to integrate?
They don't want to integrate. We'll have a Pashtun Punjabi civil war on our hands. The level of hate Afghani Pashtuns have for Punjabis is too much.

Better bet would be to support the Tajik and Hazara factions of Afghanistan.

They don't want to break our country at least.
Indus Pakistan said:
That is what EDL says about keeping or kicking people like you out. And note these people are MUSLIMS.
Racists don't look nice giving preachy statements.

Wonder where your Muslim brotherhood goes when you say racist sh!t about Bengalis and Muhajirs. Hypocrite much?
 
