Surge of afghans requesting for Pakistani visas, Afghan Govt asks for Pakistani Embassy's help

We need to keep these people out of the country at all costs
The same way that some in the West want to keep Muslims out?
The same way that some in the West wants to keep Muslims out?
Sure,,, we need to keep the afghans out at all costs

The west can try the same
The west can try the same
Afghans are our Islamic brothers. We need to support and integrate them.
PMIK and COAS Bajwa will ensure that Afghanistan becomes 6th province of Pakistan.We need to keep these people out of the country at all costs
What if they don't want to integrate?Afghans are our Islamic brothers. We need to support and integrate them.
PMIK and COAS Bajwa will ensure that Afghanistan becomes 6th province of Pakistan.
I know some Pakistanis are concerned that Pushtuns will become a majority when Afghanistan is annexed by Pakistan but those concerns are misplaced.
You are wrong. Punjabhis will still be a majority even after Afghanistan is annexed by Pakistan.With Bajwa and IK , i expect more Afghans in Pakistan than Pakistani's themselves ..
That is what EDL says about keeping or kicking people like you out. And note these people are MUSLIMS.We need to keep these people out of the country at all costs
They don't want to integrate. We'll have a Pashtun Punjabi civil war on our hands. The level of hate Afghani Pashtuns have for Punjabis is too much.What if they don't want to integrate?
Racists don't look nice giving preachy statements.That is what EDL says about keeping or kicking people like you out. And note these people are MUSLIMS.